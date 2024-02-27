'We take it for granted how amazing horses are. They can change lives' - industry comes together for employee awards

The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards began with a montage of some of the biggest racing moments since their inception in 2004, from Best Mate's third Gold Cup to Enable's victory in the Oaks.

However, 250 people did not gather in Ascot's Pavilion Suite on Monday evening to celebrate the sport's equine stars, rather to recognise the tireless work of all of those who keep British racing on the road. Host Ed Chamberlin described the awards as the "most uplifting and heartwarming" night of the year and, to mark their 20th anniversary, the Princess Royal was in attendance to hand out the main prize.

Addressing the 18 nominees for the six categories, as well as several previous winners in the room, she said: "You have to understand racing is a team sport. This evening is so important because you all reflect those absolutely essential parts of the industry, which is why it works. You have been nominated by people you work with, by your friends, this comes from the heart of the industry."

That team ethos is perfectly embodied by Newsells Park Stud's head stallion man David Porter-Mackrell, who was completely lost for words not once but twice after winning the stud award and being crowned employee of the year. Porter-Mackrell, who has worked at the stud for more than 15 years, is said to prefer studying the live camera feed of the high-class horses in his stables to watching TV.

"That will pay for a few shopping trips," he joked, while posing with his winning cheque for £10,000. You sense this meant much more than just the prize. Porter-Mackrell had tears in his eyes while being interviewed on stage and had a message for anybody considering taking their first steps in the industry. "If you've got a care for horses, this game will open its arms and give you an opportunity," he said.

While MPs gathered in Westminster Hall to debate the likely impact of affordability checks on British racing's finances, we heard some uplifting stories about those who have dedicated their lives to that very industry, including Keagan Kirkby and Andrew 'Scobie' Jones. The audience took a moment to remember those two "absent friends", who were shortlisted for awards before their deaths this year.

The Princess Royal presents David Porter-Mackrell with his employee of the year trophy at Ascot Credit: Dan Abraham

Choosing the winners of each category must be an unenviable task for the judging panel and chair Nick Luck, who summed up the challenge when doing an excellent impression of his fellow judge Mick Fitzgerald struggling to decide an overall winner. It might stray into the realm of cliche but there is no escaping the fact all the nominees would have been a more than deserving winner.

The first category, the newcomer award, went to Hollie Wiltshire, who embodied the connection between horses and grooms when describing her beloved Edwardstone. The leadership prize then went to Cheryl Armstrong, who came from a non-racing background but after an "extended work experience" between the ages of 14-21 is now described as an impressive role model for the Charlie Fellowes team.

The winner of the rider and racing groom award was Lyndsey Bull who, after receiving her trophy from two-time champion jockey William Buick, described Ascot as her favourite place. She has had a number of great days here with her favourite horse The Grand Visir, winner of the 2019 Ascot Stakes at the royal meeting. After Porter-Mackrell won the stud award, the dedication award went to Brian Taylor, who works for bloodstock shipping company Luck Greayer.

It is hard enough looking after horses in a yard, let alone at 30,000 feet, but that is exactly what Taylor does, accompanying horses on their foreign assignments, most recently in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He formed something of a double act on stage with Chamberlin and was invited to tell the audience about some of the other animals he has helped transport, including an elephant, ostriches and giraffes.

Taylor was followed by an emotional winner of the community award, Lauren Semple, a volunteer at the Scottish Racing Academy, which offers education and training provision in racing. In her role with Police Scotland, Semple works with young people from deprived areas and encouraged many of them to complete courses with the academy. Since joining the organisation in 2020, she has made a huge impact.

"I can't believe it," said Semple after hugging Chamberlin. "I've worked with children who had never seen a horse in real life and say they don't want to go near them. From that position, we then had one girl who broke down and refused to leave. I think we all take it for granted how amazing horses are and what they're able to do for people. Being around them can change lives. They have an empathetic nature."

