'We still don't know how good she is' - Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks among next options for Nashwa conqueror Al Husn

Shadwell are considering Group 1 targets for Al Husn after she beat Classic winner Nashwa in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle last week.
The four-year-old made it six wins from her last seven starts for Roger Varian when beating last year's Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes winner by half a length in the 1m2f Group 3 on Friday night.
The Nassau at Glorious Goodwood and the Yorkshire Oaks next month will be among the next races discussed for the daughter of Dubawi.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in