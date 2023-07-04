'We still don't know how good she is' - Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks among next options for Nashwa conqueror Al Husn

Shadwell are considering Group 1 targets for Al Husn after she beat Classic winner Nashwa in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle last week.

The four-year-old made it six wins from her last seven starts for Roger Varian when beating last year's Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes winner by half a length in the 1m2f Group 3 on Friday night.

The Nassau at Glorious Goodwood and the Yorkshire Oaks next month will be among the next races discussed for the daughter of Dubawi.