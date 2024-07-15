'We owe a huge debt to him' - Kelso driving force Richard Landale dies at 80

Richard Landale, a driving force in making Kelso a leading jumps course in the north who was hailed as "one of the loveliest and friendliest people in British racing", has died at the age of 80.

He spent 32 years as managing director at a course which showed how far it had progressed by offering a record £310,000 in prize-money at its Morebattle Hurdle Premier raceday in March.

That was one of two Saturdays when ITV presented its coverage from Kelso this spring and Landale's successor Jonathan Garratt said: "We owe a huge debt to him because we wouldn't have the programme we enjoy today if it hadn't been for his efforts.

"When he served with Johnny Jeffreys as chairman, they were really interested in a decent class of racing. They loved to attract good horses and a large part of their drive in operating the course was to support jump racing in the north and to get a decent quality of animal there."

As well as championing the case for good prize-money and promoting a switch to more horse-friendly hurdles, Landale was also renowned for personally greeting visitors to what was billed as 'Britain's friendliest racecourse'.

Garratt said: "Richard will be greatly missed by everybody at Kelso. He was integral to the place, but his spirit will live on because the character of the racecourse has very largely been formed by his open and giving nature.

"The strapline of 'Britain's friendliest racecourse' has a lot to do with the engaged and friendly crowd, but it starts from the top and he'd always meet and greet his customers at the gate. And it wasn't an act. He truly loved the course, the sport and engaging with people.

"He was one of the loveliest and friendliest people in British racing. He was tremendously funny – not always in a politically correct way but genuinely inclusive and loving of everyone."

Landale is survived by his widow Jenny. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.