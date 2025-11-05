'We just couldn't take that amount of rain' - deluge forces Nottingham to cancel its final meeting of the year

Nottingham has been forced to cancel its fixture on Wednesday after heavy rain overnight left the track waterlogged.

The course was due to stage its final meeting of the year and the ground was described as heavy, soft in places on Tuesday. However, 15.2mm of rainfall through the night left it unfit for racing.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker said: "The rain started between 5 and 6pm yesterday and we'd have been comfortable if we got the lower end, but we got far more than we were forecast. We've raced five times in the last five weeks so the ground is tired too and it just couldn't take that amount of rain.

"The home bend was probably the worst of the impacted areas, but it was an easy decision to make in the end."

It was a drastic change from the summer months for Nottingham, which like many courses across Britain had to deal with a significant lack of rain.

Barker said: "We've been relentless with watering in the summer to keep it fit, but we've had lots of rain during our autumn programme. It wouldn't have taken a lot more rain than what we were projected to cause some issues, but it was much more and we've unfortunately paid the price."

There is still Flat action on Wednesday in Britain from Musselburgh , where the ground is described as soft, good to soft in places. The final Flat turf meeting of the year in Britain is Doncaster's November Handicap card on Saturday, where it is also currently soft, good to soft in places.

