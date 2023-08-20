'We have to promote top-flight racing' - Newbury boss backs premierisation as a positive for the sport

Newbury boss Julian Thick believes the introduction of premierisation will be crucial in securing the future of British racing as it faces "significant headwinds" from the impact of affordability checks on top of pressure on attendances.

Plans to overhaul the sport to create a distinctive Premier racing product have been criticised by smaller tracks, which face losing key – and in some cases well-attended – Saturday meetings, but Thick called on the industry to look at the bigger picture.

The BHA has confirmed 160 Premier meetings will be included when the 2024 fixture list is published in September. It is part of a two-year trial period with three fixtures – two Premier and one core – to be run during a restricted slot between 2pm and 4pm on most Saturdays and with enhanced prize-money.