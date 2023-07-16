'We have to deal with things as they are here and now' - Clive Cox moving forward after Adam Kirby split and hot juvenile run

A red-hot run with his juveniles has Clive Cox focused on the future, but on Sunday he took time to reflect on his enduring association with Adam Kirby and explained why he is no longer the number one rider at his Beechdown Stables.

The 34-year-old, whose biggest day in the saddle came when he captured the Derby on Adayar in 2021, has long faced a battle with his weight which has restricted him to just 68 rides this year.

Cox criticised the decision by the BHA not to allow the re-opening of saunas, originally closed during the pandemic, a move which has not helped Kirby.