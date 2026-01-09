'We have a decent lead but you can't get comfortable - the trick is not to give Willie a sniff' - Dan Skelton on the title race

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Dan Skelton remains pleased with his progress in the 2025-26 trainers' championship, but is still wary of last season's winner Willie Mullins during a difficult weather period for British racing.

Alcester-based Skelton leads the title race with £2,439,540 in prize-money and 110 wins, with Paul Nicholls sitting second with less than half of those earnings.

Mullins sits 31st in the table with £278,887 but, despite his lowly position on the leaderboard, Skelton knows how quickly the standings can change, having lost the title to Mullins last year by a margin of £199,507.

Trainers' championship standings

Dan Skelton - £2,439,540

Paul Nicholls - £1,099,641

Olly Murphy - £1,095,959

Ben Pauling - £973,846

Nicky Henderson - £852,220

Before the 2025 Aintree Grand National meeting Skelton held a £1.3 million lead over the Closutton maestro, but after Mullins sent out eight winners – including a remarkable 1-2-3 in the Grand National – that advantage diminished to just £125,000.

Ladbrokes ambassador Skelton said: “Ultimately, we were undone by the Grand National. We had ourselves in a good position, but with Willie's horses finishing first, second, third, and fifth, that was a problem.

Kabral Du Mathan: one of Skelton's recent impressive winners Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"Even though we have a decent lead this time, you can never get comfortable. It’s a strange thing . . . if Willie hadn't won the Grand National he might not come over for the vast majority of the races afterwards.

“Hopefully, our runners come out over the next six weeks in firing form and we can look forward to the spring festivals. If he has his usual unbelievable Cheltenham and wins the Grand National again, then Willie has a sniff – and when Willie Mullins gets a sniff, that is the worst thing. After that, he can go all out in the last two weeks of the season. The trick is not to give him a sniff at all.”

With fixtures across Britain being abandoned due to freezing temperatures, snow, and rain, Skelton is hoping his yard can persist through this tough period.

“We are ahead of where we were last year and everything is going along well," he added. "We are in the hardest part of the year with the weather, so we have to work hard to keep everything right during this time.

"This is the toughest time for everyone – the horses, the staff, racecourses, owners – everyone is affected by the bad weather when it turns up."

Read these next:

Dan Skelton predicts a 'proper spectacle' in the Cheltenham Gold Cup - and he has only seen positives for Grey Dawning

I've assessed the best Willie Mullins novice hurdlers we've seen so far - and there are two who appeal most

'Willie the Wizard' comes to British trainers' title party - and Il Etait Temps owner is backing him for championship hat-trick

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.