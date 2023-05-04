'We have a challenge on our hands - Grand National protests show National Racehorse week is more important than ever'

Protests by animal rights campaigners at the Grand National and the threat of further disruption to some of the sport's major races underlines the significance of September's National Racehorse Week, organisers have stressed.

The event, which is in its third year, will run from September 9-17 and a number of yards, stud farms and aftercare centres will open to demonstrate the level of devotion given to horses past and present.

Rod Street, chief executive of Great British Racing, the sport's promotional and marketing body, referenced the trouble at Aintree and attempted disturbances at Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting, but sees a chance to help change perceptions.

He said: "The increasing pressure racing is under in relation to equine welfare means National Racehorse Week is more important than ever.

"It's the only cross-industry communications campaign that allows the entire racing community to showcase that horses are at the heart of what we do and it has been a unifying event.

"We've had blanket support from every corner of the industry and I think that's because the industry realises we have a challenge on our hands.

"The way we have to address that challenge is to actively tell our story and show people how well cared for horses are. This week allows unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the sport."

A care home visit in National Racehorse Week last year Credit: David Carr

Around 13,000 places will be available across the week and Street added: "We're looking at a wide range of community events so people can access horses in a different way, and that's one way people can help us if they want to take retired and re-homed horses into communities.

"There are a multitude of ways people can help present horseracing in an effective, factual and honest way to deal with challenges from anti-racing and animal welfare groups."

Utmost in Street's mind is educating those who might be seen as floating voters.

"I absolutely see it as winning the middle ground," he said. "There are those with very fixed views and we should expend little or no energy on those, other than continually putting them right with facts, but the opportunity is with the many people who are ambivalent to horseracing, yet who are open-minded enough to learn.

"A stat from 2022 was 87 per cent of attendees at the open days who classified themselves as not regular racegoers or new to racing said the event positively changed their opinion of racehorse care, while 97 per cent of attendees said they would promote the week to a friend after visiting it. That's the kind of advocacy we need.

"I don't accept the premise we won't or can't ever win, it's where we focus our energy, but we have to recognise we have to be relentless. This isn't a project or phase, this needs to be part of a big, long-term strategy on equine welfare communication because it's not going away."

The idea to shine a wider light on the sport came from Gloucestershire trainer Richard Phillips in 2019 and Street went on: "Bad news travels faster and wider, so the cut through protestors get by disrupting events means we have to double down on our efforts to redress that by doing effective national storytelling of our own.

"That's not easy, but we have to do it because the challenge to our social licence is real, although this week is an opportunity for us to respond and I think we can persuade people about the excellent care racehorses have and the lives they lead."

