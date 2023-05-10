'We don't see how it's in the best interests of the industry' - Chester chief fires warning over 'premierisation'

On the eve of a BHA commercial committee debate on 'premierisation', Chester chief executive Louise Stewart warned of the "unintended consequence" of the controversial policy.

Chester is one of the likely chief sufferers from the , with four or five of the track's traditionally well-attended fixtures being potentially shunted to the morning or evening.

The aim is to boost betting turnover by focusing punters' attentions but Stewart pointed to the revenue that could be lost and said: "The income that we get pays for improvements in our facilities, in the guest experience, in horse welfare – that's what we need to do to make sure our bit of the industry thrives – and it also goes into prize-money.