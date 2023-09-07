'We didn't expect him to show up' - can Aidan O'Brien be stopped as he saddles first Salisbury runner for 18 years?

Aidan O'Brien will saddle his first runner at Salisbury in 18 years when Cambridge contests the mile novice contest (2.40) on Thursday.

O'Brien has sent runners to the Wiltshire track only once in 2005 when it staged the Autumn Stakes while Ascot was closed for redevelopment. Six-time Group 1 winner Dylan Thomas, who won the 2007 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, finished a neck second that day, with stablemate Arabian Prince back in third.

The Ballydoyle team will be represented by the son of Dubawi, who was third on his debut at Roscommon last month. He will be ridden by Ryan Moore, who has a 25 per cent strike-rate at Salisbury in the last five years.

Spotlight comment

Dubawi colt out of a Galileo mare; started slowly and ran green before picking up in the closing stages to finish third at Roscommon (7.5f, yielding to soft; 4-1); easy to envisage him leaving that form behind and playing a leading role for top Irish trainer who hasn't had a runner here in five years (his two further back in time were both placed).

Cambridge 14:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

O'Brien has been in good form recently, and is operating at a 31 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight before a huge weekend for the operation at the Irish Champions Festival.

Cambridge's rivals include the Harry and Roger Charlton-trained Hand Of God, who was fourth on his debut at Ffos Las.

He will be ridden by Clifford Lee, who has a 50 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with the trainers.

Endosser, a €260,000 purchase at the Arqana May Breeze-Up Sale, is set to make his debut for Marco Botti, who acknowledges his runner faces a tough task against Cambridge.

"Unfortunately, we didn't expect the O'Brien horse to show up, but we've little options so we've got to take our chance here and hope for the best," he said. "He's a nice horse, however.

"He looked like he needed some training and will stay further in time, but we think the stiff mile is a good starting point. The track will suit him, but it looks a quite hot contest with the O'Brien horse setting a good standard. He'll improve from this too."

In-form trainer Ralph Beckett will be double-handed with City Burglar and Pick Your Battles. Beckett has been operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Read these next:

Boom or bust? Five hot favourites to back or avoid at the Irish Champions Festival this weekend

'City Of Troy looks to be a serious horse and that makes it all the more interesting' - key Irish Champions Festival quotes

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.