'We can't work it out' - Royal Scotsman to be x-rayed after poor Irish 2,000 Guineas run

Paul Cole hopes x-rays on Tuesday will help unravel the mystery behind 's tame display in Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Cole trains the three-year-old in partnership with son Oliver and, after consulting owners Jim and Fitri Hay, supplemented the colt for the Curragh Classic after his fine third in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

That effort contributed to his starting 6-4 favourite for the weekend highlight, but he finished ninth of the 11 runners under Jamie Spencer.

"We just can't work out why," Cole said on Monday, "but he's terribly sore on both front feet. It wasn't the ground, which was fine, but he's very sore. Me and the vet looked at him this morning and there is no obvious reason. He was never going and didn't pick up the bridle on the way to start, and didn't pick it up in the race.

"There will be further investigation tomorrow with some x-rays, but just to look at the horse, he's in superb condition."

Royal Scotsman won the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last year and was also second in the Dewhurst as a juvenile.

"He was totally fluent when he got on the box before he left," Cole added. "He didn't canter over there and was fine walking. We'll know more after these x-rays and once things have settled down. He was slightly unlucky in the 2,000 Guineas, when he was a bit free and saw too much daylight, but he never went at the Curragh. You can't have a really good horse running like that without a reason. It was very disappointing, but we will get him back on track."

Paddington runs out a comfortable winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

was a place behind Royal Scotsman in the 2,000 Guineas, but in front of him when fifth in Ireland.

He is trained in Lambourn by Charlie Hills, who said: "He's danced every dance and has had three runs already this year. He hit the line really well on Saturday and looked like he'd get further than a mile.

"There's the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot for him, which is a mile and two furlongs, although we could wait for the July meeting at Newmarket and the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes if we keep him to a mile, and then maybe the Sussex Stakes.

"It depends how it comes out of the race and we'll see how he is in a week, but he's a very nice horse and is very tough. He loves his racing and he's not just a three-year-old, he's a lovely horse to have in the yard."

Read these next:

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.