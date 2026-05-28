‘We can’t wait to showcase our racecourse’ - Carlisle delighted as track lands first Group race after Haydock cancellation

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Carlisle is preparing to host the first Group race in its history after stepping in to stage Saturday’s cancelled Haydock fixture.

Haydock’s two-day meeting (which was due to start on Friday) was called off after the track failed Tuesday’s inspection into the suitability of the inner course for racing following a significant drainage issue, which caused a hole on the outer track at last weekend’s fixture.

A decision was made on Tuesday for the upcoming Saturday card to be staged at Carlisle, Haydock’s sister venue within the Jockey Club, while the Friday card was moved to Wolverhampton.

The eight-race programme will include the Listed Achilles Stakes, the Group 3 Lester Piggott Stakes and the Silver Bowl Handicap, which was one of three races abandoned at Haydock last Saturday.

General manager Helen Willis said Carlisle was “absolutely delighted” to have been chosen by the BHA to stage the meeting, which will also see the track host five races live on ITV.

She said: “It’s fantastic to be hosting this extra fixture on Saturday. It’s been a lot of work to get everything turned around, but it’s nothing we’re not used to or not able to deliver."

Helen Willis: general manager at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There had been no prior indication Carlisle would be called on to host the meeting in the event Haydock failed its inspection, with preparations only beginning on Tuesday.

“We weren’t aware of anything beforehand, so we’ve had 24 hours so far to start getting everything ready, and we have the rest of the week to sort things out before we race on Friday and now Saturday, so it’s become a big week for us,” said Willis.

Carlisle stages 23 meetings annually across both codes, and Willis believes the track is well equipped to handle the late addition to the fixture list.

“Another one popping into the calendar is something we’re definitely able to manage, and we’ve essentially had to duplicate everything from Friday,” she said.

Saturday’s card will also mark the first time Carlisle has hosted a Group race, while the meeting will carry record prize-money for the course.

Willis said: “It’s the first time we will be centre stage on ITV. We've had the odd feature race in the past, but not like this, and the card will be worth £412,000 in prize-money.

“We can’t wait to showcase our racecourse to everyone who joins us, and everyone watching.”

The fixture is also expected to provide a boost for the local area, with Carlisle offering free admission to annual badge holders for the transferred meeting.

“Our annual badge holders are very loyal customers and will hopefully be there on the day, and we really encourage everyone to come and join us,” said Willis.

Ticket sales for the meeting went live on Wednesday morning and Willis reported an encouraging early response.

Read these next:

Investigations under way at Haydock after Saturday hole drama

'It seems to be a recurring theme at the moment and it needs to be rectified' - Haydock hole causes three races to be scrapped

Comment: Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures

Haydock hole was huge embarrassment - but it at least underlined importance of this once-hated scheme

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.