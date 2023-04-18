'We bumped into a bit of a freak' - O'Neill Jr hoping Corach Rambler win a good omen for Scottish National

A major weekend plunge developed on Tuesday with halving in price with some firms and now contesting favouritism for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National ().

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained seven-year-old was last seen when finishing just two and a quarter lengths behind subsequent Grand National hero Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival and his big-race rider accepts the Ultima third bumped into “a bit of a freak” that day.

Monbeg Genius led over the last in the 3m1f handicap chase and gave way only on the run-in, with punters on Tuesday latching on to the strong formline after his conqueror went on to dominate the world's richest chase.