'We bumped into a bit of a freak' - O'Neill Jr hoping Corach Rambler win a good omen for Scottish National

Monbeg Genius was third to Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival
Monbeg Genius was third to Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham FestivalCredit: John Grossick

A major weekend plunge developed on Tuesday with Monbeg Genius halving in price with some firms and now contesting favouritism for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35).

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained seven-year-old was last seen when finishing just two and a quarter lengths behind subsequent Grand National hero Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival and his big-race rider accepts the Ultima third bumped into “a bit of a freak” that day.

Monbeg Genius led over the last in the 3m1f handicap chase and gave way only on the run-in, with punters on Tuesday latching on to the strong formline after his conqueror went on to dominate the world's richest chase.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 18:12, 18 April 2023
