- More
'I don't see any reason why not' - Wathnan Racing could turn to Royal Ascot winner in bid for first Classic success
A breakthrough European Classic success could be next in Wathnan Racing's sights after a satisfactory four-winner return during Royal Ascot.
The royal meeting is the number-one priority for the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and although victory at Group 1 level eluded Wathnan, they celebrated success with Earth Shot in the Group 2 Ribblesdale, Map Of Stars in the Listed Wolferton and handicap wins for Opportunity and Lost Boys.
"The week exceeded expectations because it's such a hard place to go and for everything to fall right," said Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown. "We were delighted and probably the most pleasing thing was that, overall, most of the horses ran well.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Salisbury 'very proud' of Royal Ascot record after Orthodox and Almeraq shine on the biggest stage
- June temperature record under threat this week, so how does British racing cope with extreme heat?
- Jockey banned for 14 days after failing to ensure horse ran on its merits
- 'This is a jockey's dream' - James McDonald flying high after another Royal Ascot treble
- 'It felt unbelievable to saddle my first winner' - rookie Newmarket trainer has breakthrough victory
- Salisbury 'very proud' of Royal Ascot record after Orthodox and Almeraq shine on the biggest stage
- June temperature record under threat this week, so how does British racing cope with extreme heat?
- Jockey banned for 14 days after failing to ensure horse ran on its merits
- 'This is a jockey's dream' - James McDonald flying high after another Royal Ascot treble
- 'It felt unbelievable to saddle my first winner' - rookie Newmarket trainer has breakthrough victory