'I don't see any reason why not' - Wathnan Racing could turn to Royal Ascot winner in bid for first Classic success

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A breakthrough European Classic success could be next in Wathnan Racing 's sights after a satisfactory four-winner return during Royal Ascot.

The royal meeting is the number-one priority for the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and although victory at Group 1 level eluded Wathnan, they celebrated success with Earth Shot in the Group 2 Ribblesdale, Map Of Stars in the Listed Wolferton and handicap wins for Opportunity and Lost Boys .

"The week exceeded expectations because it's such a hard place to go and for everything to fall right," said Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown. "We were delighted and probably the most pleasing thing was that, overall, most of the horses ran well.