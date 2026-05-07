Wathnan Racing bolster ranks as they swoop for Listed Magnolia Stakes winner Gethin

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The Owen Burrows'-trained Gethin, a highly promising winner of three of his five starts, has been bought by Wathnan Racing.

The Qatari operation have traditionally used the build up to Royal Ascot as an opportunity to add more talent to their ranks and have added the lightly raced four-year-old to their team by brokering a deal through Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown.

Gethin, who will remain with Burrows, was last seen running out an impressive winner of the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton last month, when he accounted for Godolphin's Devil's Advocate on his last run for owner-breeders Martin and Lee Taylor of Elysian Bloodstock.

Gethin: scooped up by Wathnan Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Brown said: "'We've admired Gethin from afar ever since he made an impressive debut at Nottingham at two. He's got great form around some serious horses at three and showed his wellbeing when winning impressively at Kempton a few weeks ago."

"He's got any amount of potential and is a great credit to his breeders Martin and Lee Taylor, who've been a pleasure to deal with. We're thrilled he'll be running in the old gold and peacock blue.

"He's a really exciting colt and we're sure the Wathnan team will love racing him. Gethin will stay in training with Burrows and will have major middle-distance targets over the season."

Gethin holds an entry in the Group 1 Coral Eclipse Stakes at Sandown in July, for which he is best priced at 20-1.

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