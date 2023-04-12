Waterlogged Gowran Park cancelled as Mojo Star misses Trueshan clash at Nottingham

Wednesday's meeting at Gowran Park has been cancelled after the track was found to be waterlogged in places at a morning inspection.

With a yellow weather warning for rain and wind in the area, course officials scheduled a 7am inspection and conditions were deemed unraceable following further rain overnight.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: "Following a further 8mm of rain overnight, the track at Gowran Park is currently unfit for racing due to waterlogging in places.

"With further rain forecast throughout today and also some very strong winds, the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled."

The absence of the seven-race Flat card at Gowran Park, which had been due to start at 4.10, leaves four meetings in Britain on the day's schedule, with Nottingham, Southwell and Catterick in the afternoon followed by Kempton in the evening.

Trueshan is the main attraction of the day in the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes () at Nottingham and his task of making a winning return – like he did last year – has been made easier with Mojo Star, runner-up in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year, a non-runner due to the ground, which was changed to soft, heavy in places (from soft) on Wednesday morning.

