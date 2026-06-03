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WATCH: Bow Echo continues his Royal Ascot preparations - plus a multiple Group 1 winner is progressing quickly at home

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The countdown to Royal Ascot and the St James's Palace Stakes continued for Bow Echo on Tuesday morning, with the brilliant 2,000 Guineas winner and his lead horse Brasil Power in action on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

Billy Loughnane hopped aboard his Classic winner and came with his usual late surge to swoop past Grace McEntee on the lead horse over seven furlongs.

Royal Ascot clue

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Newmarket correspondent

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