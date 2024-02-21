Warwick calls Thursday inspection for Friday but Newcastle's Eider Chase card expected to beat the weather

Warwick's six-race jumps card on Friday must pass an inspection on Thursday afternoon, with the fixture in serious doubt because of heavy rainfall.

The going is currently heavy on both the chase and hurdles courses following a total of 21mm of rainfall over the weekend and a further 8mm on Wednesday morning, more than what was expected in the forecast.

Although clerk of the course Tom Ryall said the track was currently raceable, there are major concerns with more rain expected to hit the area before racing.

He said: "We're currently raceable but we were looking at a maximum of 7mm of rainfall today. We're already up to 10mm and could still get another 5mm before noon.

"I fully expect us to be raceable today, but tomorrow morning we could get between 5-15mm from 7am until 1pm. It's only fair that we hold an inspection tomorrow afternoon to make trainers aware that we could be in trouble if we get the higher amount.

"It's not taking much now to tip us over to being unraceable. If we were to get the lower end tomorrow then we'd stand a fine chance, but if we got the higher end then we'd be in real trouble."

The continued wet weather across the country has caused many issues to the race programme, and Ryall has explained how many challenges he has faced since before December.

He added: "It feels like we can't take a lot of rain anymore. It's been such a wet winter; you get 20mm in eight hours and you've got standing water everywhere. I've been here three years now and the brook that runs parallel to our back straight has only broken its banks once before December. Since then, I've seen that happen four times, which shows you how wet of a winter we've had."

Exeter: seven-race card scheduled for Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Exeter also stages a fixture on Friday and clerk of the course Jason Loosemore hopes racing will go ahead as planned.

He said: "We don't have any particular worries at this stage. The track can take further rain. Tomorrow morning looks as though it could be wetter than we originally anticipated so that's at the back of our minds – we'll wait and see how that progresses and take a view but any rain should have passed through by mid-afternoon."

However, Saturday's Betting.Bet Eider Chase card at Newcastle is expected to beat the wet weather.

Clerk of the course Eloise Quayle said on Wednesday: "We should be fine for Saturday. We haven't had much rain this morning, less than 2mm so far. There's the potential for more before lunchtime and there's the risk of overnight showers into tomorrow but nothing that substantial.

"Friday is looking dry all day and Saturday should be dry until a potential shower at 1pm.

"We've got a nice strip of fresh ground on the inside that hasn't been raced in since the meeting in November and it's looking pretty healthy. We're happy at this stage that Saturday should be fine."

Read these next:

The green and gold silks: assessing JP McManus's key Cheltenham Festival chances



Racegoers warned of 'very busy' Gold Cup day as Cheltenham Festival to clash with major rugby final in Gloucester

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.