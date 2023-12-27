Warwick forced to abandon chase races on sell-out New Year's Eve card after track hit with heavy rainfall

Warwick's sell-out New Year's Eve card will be made up of just hurdle races and a bumper after the chases were abandoned on Wednesday.

The track was hit by 11mm of rain in the morning and clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "There were a few areas that we weren't happy with yesterday, before the rain, and if you were to race on the chase course now you'd probably be bypassing five or six fences.

"We have another heavy band of rain coming on Saturday afternoon by the looks of things, so we've taken the decision today to abandon the chases and put two extra hurdles on."

Ryall is "fairly confident" that the hurdles track will be raceable on Sunday and said: "The hurdle course is in a much better state, we're calling it heavy, soft in places.

"And you have more leeway with the hurdles, you can move them on to fresher ground which you can't with the fences."

The chases scheduled for Uttoxeter on Sunday have also been abandoned due to waterlogging and will be replaced with one additional hurdle race to create a six-race card, permitted to divide to seven.

