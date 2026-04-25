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Victorious Forever behind £880,000 Goffs breeze-up sale-topper who has joined George Scott
Bahrain operation Victorious Forever have added a remarkable second successive sale-topping breeze-up purchase to their fold with the £880,000 Mehmas colt who headlined the Goffs UK auction at Doncaster on Wednesday.
The two-year-old is already in training in Newmarket with George Scott and the latest purchase came just a week after Victorious Forever picked up the 900,000gns top lot at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up Sale, a Starspangledbanner filly, who is destined for Scott’s neighbours Simon and Ed Crisford.
Both purchases, signed for by Anthony Stroud, were driven by Shaikh Khalid bin Hamed Al Khalifa, who joined forces with his brother Shaikh Nasser bin Hamed Al Khalifa last year after previously running KHK Racing and Victorious Racing as separate entities.
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