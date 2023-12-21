Racing Post logo
Botox Has primed to kick off cracking Christmas period for Gary Moore and owners in Long Walk Hurdle

Botox Has and Josh Moore on their way to landing the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell and picking up 46 points in the Tote Ten To Follow
Botox Has: set to bid for Grade 1 glory in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on SaturdayCredit: Steve Davies

Gary Moore is excited to test Botox Has at the top level for the first time in Saturday's Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) and hopes he can begin a brilliant big-race festive period for his owners.

The seven-year-old is owned by John and Yvonne Stone and is one of two leading hopes for them and Moore over Christmas. They are also set to be represented by Nassalam in the Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50) on December 27.

They will first bid for Grade 1 glory at Ascot with Botox Has, who continued his rise through the ranks with victory in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby on his reappearance last month. He will be a notable big-race ride for conditional jockey Caoilin Quinn.

He is 10-1 for the Long Walk Hurdle in which he will face the likes of Dashel Drasher – who he beat at Wetherby – and star stayers Paisley Park and Champ. While Moore believes a career-best will be needed to win, the trainer is hopeful of further progress.

"He galloped well on Tuesday morning and he'll have a scope today, and as long as that's all good he'll run on Saturday. I gave him a little break after Wetherby and he's now back fine," he said.

"Fingers crossed he can do what he did there on Saturday. He's a very genuine horse who likes going from the front and maybe Dashel Drasher needed that first run a bit more than we did.

"He'll have to improve a bit more again to win as it's not just about Dashel Drasher. There are others in there with good chances, but our lad is in good form anyway."

Botox Has (left) on his way to giving jockey Caolin Quinn the biggest win of his career
Botox Has (leading) on his way to winning at Wetherby on his comebackCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore will also be represented in the Long Walk by the mercurial Goshen and said he should not be written off despite two disappointing runs over hurdles this season.

"He worked very well on Tuesday morning and we're very pleased with him. Ascot will be nice ground and that'll give him a chance too," he said.

The Sussex-based trainer also has a leading hope on Ascot's card in the Betfair Exchange Trophy (3.35) with Hansard, as well as Teddy Blue. However, Moore's eyes are also on another ultra-competitive handicap post-Christmas with Nassalam.

Nassalam: strong claims in Chepstow's Finale Juvenile Hurdle
Nassalam: leading contender for the Welsh Grand NationalCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The six-year-old is 8-1 with race sponsors Coral for the Welsh Grand National after winning the trial at Chepstow this month. Moore hopes victory could cap a dream Christmas for the yard and the Stones.

"He's in good order and I'm very happy with him," he said. "He's been well on his game since his last run at Chepstow and you can see it hasn't taken too much out of him. I hope it doesn't dry out too much there as he's going well at the moment.

"John and Yvonne are very good owners and each horse they seem to give me does well for them, especially these two. Long may that run of form continue."

Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25, Ascot, Saturday)

Coral: 10-3 West Balboa, 7-2 Crambo, 4 Champ, 5 Paisley Park, 6 Dashel Drasher, 10 Botox Has, 14 Blueking D'Oroux, 20 Red Risk, 33 Gowel Road, 50 Goshen

Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50, Chepstow, December 27)

Coral: 9-2 Super Survivor, 7 Complete Unknown, Iwilldoit, Nassalam, 8 Autonomous Cloud, 10 Iron Bridge, The Big Breakaway, Truckers Lodge, 11 The Galloping Bear, 12 Chambard, 18 Fontaine Collonges, 25 Only The Bold, Wayfinder, 28 Ashtown Lad, 33 bar 

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 21 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 15:30, 21 December 2023

