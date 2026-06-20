'Very few' yards at heightened risk of equine flu after work to trace horses from same shipment as positive case

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The BHA says that work to trace horses from a shipment from Ireland that contained a positive case of equine influenza has given officials "increased confidence that there are very few yards at heightened risk of exposure to the virus".

But those few training premises identified as carrying an elevated risk have been instructed to take extra precautions in the coming days if they intend to saddle runners.

A positive case emerged at Mel and Phil Rowley's stables in a horse that was transported from the Goffs Arkle Sale at Kildare Paddocks and, through a process of tracing the destination of various horses from the same shipment, officials have been able to rule out a number of trainers whose new arrivals present minimal risk.

Some trainers in the elevated risk category have voluntarily withdrawn any planned runners in the next week out of what the BHA described as "an abundance of caution," while those who do intend to continue to race in the next seven days will use PCR swab tests before sending horses to the races.

The Goffs Sales concerned largely two- and three-year-old stores for jump racing, meaning that the training yards that have taken delivery of horses on the same shipment as the positive case are not nearly as busy with runners as would be the case at other times of the year.

Earlier this week the BHA confirmed one case of equine flu in a horse transported from a sale in Ireland Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

The BHA says its approach – and that of individual trainers – has been guided by the ability of each yard to provide isolation for any newcomers from the sale, with recommendations being made on "a case by case basis."

"Through this [tracing] process we have been able to identify the training yards at potential risk and eliminate those that are at minimal or no risk," said a BHA spokesperson.

"This work has given us increased confidence that there are very few yards at heightened risk of exposure to the virus. This is principally due to the vigilance shown by trainers in ensuring that horses are isolated from their established herd."

While the BHA underlined its confidence in current measures to contain the virus from spreading further through the racing population, officials continue to stress the need for vigilance among trainers and their staff.

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