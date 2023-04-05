265 horses left without a run on Bath's richest ever raceday on Good Friday due to mammoth declarations

Arena Racing Company (ARC) has been rewarded with on Good Friday with 369 horses declared for Bath’s bank holiday card where none of the seven races are above the grade of Class 5.

408 entries had initially been made for Bath’s richest ever raceday which consists of five Class 6 handicaps and two Class 5 handicaps and with most connections opting to stand their ground at Wednesday’s final declaration stage, 265 horses left in the track’s season opener will not get a run.

The Truespeed Business Broadband Handicap () had 72 declared but the maximum field size for the 1m3½f event is 14.

As well as the £200,000 in prize-money on offer at Bath, Arc’s commitment of £395,000 at Lingfield’s All-Weather Championships vase meeting means that there will be maximum field sizes for all seven races at the Surrey venue.

Vadream out to quickly follow up

Six of Newcastle's seven-race card will be shown on ITV4 including the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes where Hollie Doyle will partner last Saturday’s Cammidge Trophy winner Vadream.

The five-year-old’s trainer Charlie Fellowes revealed earlier this week that a quick turnaround would be likely for his mare, who will take on ten rivals on All-Weather Championships finals day.

Vadream: will run six days after Saturday's Listed win at Doncaster Credit: Alan Crowhurst

They include the four-timer seeking Annaf and Summerghand, who won the £150,000 six-furlong contest in 2021.

Vadream had also initially been entered against her own sex in the talkSPORT All-Weather Fillies' And mares' Championships Conditions Stakes , where Manaafith and Queen Aminatu will be out to extend their winning sequences on artificial surfaces.

Berkshire Shadow, who won the Coventry as a juvenile at Royal Ascot in 2021, made the perfect start to his all-weather at Wolverhampton last month when scoring on his first run since being gelded.

The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old takes on five rivals in the Spreadex All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes and connections also have an excellent chance in the BetUK All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes , with Berkshire Rocco.

He will be reunited with Oisin Murphy for the first time since taking the 2020 Noel Murless Stakes and leads the market, although last year’s winner Earlofthecotswolds is back to defend his crown.

