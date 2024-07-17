Uttoxeter's Wednesday card decimated by non-runners after prolonged wet spell

Uttoxeter's jumps meeting on Wednesday has been hit with a spate of non-runners after heavy rainfall led to a deterioration in ground conditions.

Conditions are currently soft, good to soft in places on the hurdles course but the fixture has been met with 36 non-runners due to the weather, which has left patches of standing water on the home straight.

Over 30mm of rain has hit the West Midlands track since Monday morning but a dry day is expected on Wednesday, with the opening maiden hurdle due off at 2.10 .

"We had quite a heavy downpour of rain over 48 hours," clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said at 10.30am. "We hoped and anticipated it would dry back more than it did yesterday, but particularly in the straight the ground is soft.

"Unfortunately we had so many non-runners because they were declared on good ground, which is what we had at the time. It's lovely here this morning and it will continue to dry, so conditions should improve as the day goes on.

"There's still a tiny bit of standing water, but hopefully it will be gone by the first race. There's a beautiful blue sky now and it's a warm day."

All eight contests face non-runners due to the going, with some races losing almost half their numbers including the first division of the 2m4f handicap hurdle (5.15 ), which is without seven of its declared 16 runners.

Rails on the hurdles course have been moved to provide fresh ground and the first flight on the straight will be omitted alongside the third fence on the chase course, which also serves as the second last jump.

