Uttoxeter cancels chases on Friday after heavy rain but manages to salvage six-race card

The three chase races at Uttoxeter on Friday have been cancelled after heavy rain but the splitting of two of the hurdle contests means the card will be salvaged.

Areas of the chase course were unraceable when officials inspected the track on Wednesday morning, with more rain predicted, whereas the hurdles course remains soft.

"The three chases races have been abandoned," clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said. "The chase course has remained heavy and areas are unraceable with further rain forecast this evening and Friday, which doesn't give it any chance to improve.

"The hurdle races will go ahead. There's three hurdle races and a bumper and the two hurdle races with the biggest fields will split to create a six-race card. Currently the hurdle course is fine."

On the prospect of further inspections, Fothergill added: "Depending on rain levels we may reconsider it, but the hurdles track can take plenty of rain at the moment and is significantly better than the chase course. Fingers crossed it protects the racing that we can have."

The first race, a 2m novice hurdle, is set to get underway at 1.40 on Friday.

