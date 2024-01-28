Unbeaten novice hurdler Minella Missile to miss the Cheltenham Festival in favour of Aintree

Minella Missile had a Grade 1 winner behind him the last time he raced, but the promising youngster will not run at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The six-year-old took his hurdling record to two from two at Cheltenham in November, beating subsequent Challow Hurdle winner Captain Teague, but he will not be seen until later this spring after failing to impress Evan Williams at home.

"I'm just not happy with him," the Glamorgan trainer said. "I can't put my finger on it, it's just one of those things. I think it probably just took a lot out of him when he ran at Cheltenham.

"We were half looking to run him in the Challow or in the Relkeel, but the ground was a bit soft, and then I wanted to come to Trials day but we missed it, so there was no point in entering him at the festival.

"I didn't enter him into any of the novice races and he wouldn't qualify for the handicaps, so I'd prefer to not rev people up and just wait. The weather's been bad and we'd have needed a prep, so we just thought we'd train him for Aintree."

Williams purchased Minella Missile for £37,000 at Cheltenham last May after he won a Stowlin point-to-point, and he is hoping the half-brother to the smart Monbeg Genius can reward the patience of his loyal owner Janet Davies.

He said: "He was a cheap buy and I wouldn't have thought he was the most straightforward horse, hence his price tag, but there are plenty of options for him. He'll be grand and, touch wood, he'll have a hell of a future."

The stable could still be represented at the festival by another course winner in Libberty Hunter , who went into many notebooks when beating Matata on New Year's Day, but he too could wait for Aintree.

"Something like the Grand Annual might be on the agenda but I'm not sure whether it would be the right thing for him," Williams said. "Although he's won at Cheltenham, he doesn't strike me as that type of horse, so we might keep him to novice company or perhaps the Red Rum might suit him more.

"Maybe I'm an old dinosaur but the festival isn't everything to me. I don't get too many darts to throw at the dartboard these days, so I've got to do right by them when I do."

