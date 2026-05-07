Unbeaten Godolphin runner the star attraction as final fields are confirmed for Lingfield's Derby and Oaks Trials on Saturday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Derby market will likely be in for another shake-up on Saturday as Godolphin's unbeaten colt Maho Bay was among six horses declared for the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial (1.58 ).

Charlie Appleby was responsible for the last Lingfield runner to go on to Derby glory when Adayar finished runner-up to Third Realm in 2021 and this time he will saddle the impressive Newmarket winner. He is currently a 20-1 shot for the race in June.

Aidan O'Brien has already strengthened his Derby hand with Benvenuto Cellini at Chester this week and he will be represented by Isaac Newton , who finished fourth in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

Isaac Newton (nearest): will bid to advance his Derby credentials on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Other notable runners include Maltese Cross and Bay Of Brilliance , who have both won their last two starts in the style of smart types. Balzac , who was third in the Blue Riband at Epsom last time, and A Taste Of Glory complete the field.

The Godolphin team will be represented by another unbeaten prospect in the William Hill Oaks Trial (1.28 ) when Romantic Symphony takes on Cameo and Bloom from Ballydoyle.

Like Maho Bay, she has done her winning at Newmarket and Kempton, although she would need to be supplemented for the Oaks as she does not yet hold an entry in the race.

Prizeland , an impressive winner at the track on the all-weather last month, and dual winner Amora Queen were the other fillies declared for the Listed event.

Romantic Symphony: another unbeaten prospect for Godolphin

The going on the turf track is good to firm, good in places, with the GoingStick producing a reading of 7.3 at 7.30am this morning. The forecast is for sunny spells and temperatures of around 15C this afternoon, while there is also the chance of a shower.

On Friday, it is due to be sunny and around 19C, while higher temperatures of 21C and clouds are forecast on raceday. Watering is taking place to maintain conditions.

A Taste Of Glory Danny Muscutt

Balzac Silvestre de Sousa

Bay Of Brilliance Hector Crouch

Isaac Newton Ryan Moore

Maho Bay William Buick

Maltese Cross Tom Marquand

Amora Queen Silvestre de Sousa

Bloom TBC

Cameo TBC

Prizeland David Probert

Romantic Symphony William Buick

Read these next:



'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant Vase victory

'Beautiful specimen' Amelia Earhart usurps I'm The One as Oaks favourite after passing Epsom audition with flying colours

I'm The One ran a 'spectacular race' and could turn tables on Amelia Earhart at Epsom, says Hayley Turner

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.