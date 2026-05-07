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Unbeaten Godolphin runner the star attraction as final fields are confirmed for Lingfield's Derby and Oaks Trials on Saturday
The Derby market will likely be in for another shake-up on Saturday as Godolphin's unbeaten colt Maho Bay was among six horses declared for the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial (1.58).
Charlie Appleby was responsible for the last Lingfield runner to go on to Derby glory when Adayar finished runner-up to Third Realm in 2021 and this time he will saddle the impressive Newmarket winner. He is currently a 20-1 shot for the race in June.
Aidan O'Brien has already strengthened his Derby hand with Benvenuto Cellini at Chester this week and he will be represented by Isaac Newton, who finished fourth in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.
Other notable runners include Maltese Cross and Bay Of Brilliance, who have both won their last two starts in the style of smart types. Balzac, who was third in the Blue Riband at Epsom last time, and A Taste Of Glory complete the field.
The Godolphin team will be represented by another unbeaten prospect in the William Hill Oaks Trial (1.28) when Romantic Symphony takes on Cameo and Bloom from Ballydoyle.
Like Maho Bay, she has done her winning at Newmarket and Kempton, although she would need to be supplemented for the Oaks as she does not yet hold an entry in the race.
Prizeland, an impressive winner at the track on the all-weather last month, and dual winner Amora Queen were the other fillies declared for the Listed event.
The going on the turf track is good to firm, good in places, with the GoingStick producing a reading of 7.3 at 7.30am this morning. The forecast is for sunny spells and temperatures of around 15C this afternoon, while there is also the chance of a shower.
On Friday, it is due to be sunny and around 19C, while higher temperatures of 21C and clouds are forecast on raceday. Watering is taking place to maintain conditions.
William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes
A Taste Of Glory Danny Muscutt
Balzac Silvestre de Sousa
Bay Of Brilliance Hector Crouch
Isaac Newton Ryan Moore
Maho Bay William Buick
Maltese Cross Tom Marquand
William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes
Amora Queen Silvestre de Sousa
Bloom TBC
Cameo TBC
Prizeland David Probert
Romantic Symphony William Buick
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