Unbeaten Bay City Roller to bypass Irish 2,000 Guineas in favour of tilt at the Prix du Jockey Club

Bay City Roller wins the Champagne Stakes under Callum Shepherd at Doncaster
Bay City Roller wins the Champagne Stakes under Callum Shepherd at Doncaster

George Scott has decided to wait for next month's Prix du Jockey Club before unleashing his unbeaten Champagne Stakes winner Bay City Roller, rather than taking on the likes of Field Of Gold, Twain and Cosmic Year in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday. 

Scott had been working back from the Curragh Classic with his Group 2 scorer, but a combination of factors have persuaded the Newmarket trainer to wait until the French Derby at Chantilly on June 1.

"Saturday's race is looking red-hot and his work is indicating he's not going to have a problem at ten furlongs, so we're aiming him towards the Prix du Jockey Club," said Scott. "We want to get him started with some cut in the ground, so we're going to aim at that race. 

