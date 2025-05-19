- More
Unbeaten Bay City Roller to bypass Irish 2,000 Guineas in favour of tilt at the Prix du Jockey Club
George Scott has decided to wait for next month's Prix du Jockey Club before unleashing his unbeaten Champagne Stakes winner Bay City Roller, rather than taking on the likes of Field Of Gold, Twain and Cosmic Year in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday.
Scott had been working back from the Curragh Classic with his Group 2 scorer, but a combination of factors have persuaded the Newmarket trainer to wait until the French Derby at Chantilly on June 1.
"Saturday's race is looking red-hot and his work is indicating he's not going to have a problem at ten furlongs, so we're aiming him towards the Prix du Jockey Club," said Scott. "We want to get him started with some cut in the ground, so we're going to aim at that race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'The world was the richer for his place within it' - Joe Saumarez Smith is celebrated in service filled with warm tributes
- Royal Ascot 2025 crowd outlook 'really positive' as Saturday tickets sell out
- They took the sales ring by storm with a £62m spree - here's where all the Amo Racing horses are
- 'This isn't retirement - I'm only hanging up my binoculars' - Derek Thompson confirms his final commentary shift and future plans
- New summer jumps championships launched with £30,000 prize for leading jockeys, trainers and owners
- 'The world was the richer for his place within it' - Joe Saumarez Smith is celebrated in service filled with warm tributes
- Royal Ascot 2025 crowd outlook 'really positive' as Saturday tickets sell out
- They took the sales ring by storm with a £62m spree - here's where all the Amo Racing horses are
- 'This isn't retirement - I'm only hanging up my binoculars' - Derek Thompson confirms his final commentary shift and future plans
- New summer jumps championships launched with £30,000 prize for leading jockeys, trainers and owners