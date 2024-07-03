UK gambling minister Q&A: our goal is to protect the financial sustainability of British racing - I know this can be achieved

On the eve of the UK general election, gambling minister Stuart Andrew answers the important questions on racing and affordability checks

How would you describe your relationship with the sport of racing?

Racing is a uniquely compelling sport, and I am very proud to be in a position where I work with this great British success story every day. I hugely value the rich cultural and economic impact it makes – from the 5,000 people the industry employs, to the £4.1 billion that it generates for the British economy. As the Sport and Gambling Minister, I will always stand up for racing and do my best to ensure its continued prosperity, preserve its unique draw to its millions of followers, and strengthen its global competitiveness.

The prime minister recently said that "you will always be better at spending your own money than the government is". How does that philosophy square with the Conservatives' plan to implement financial risk checks for bettors?

As Conservatives, our belief that individuals are better at spending their own money than the state is long-standing, and so it remains today. However, we know that gambling can lead to a dangerous cycle of addiction for some people, and it can feel impossible for them to escape from it. So, as with other sectors, there is a need to provide a duty of care to those at the greatest risk of devastating and life-changing financial losses. But I want to assure Racing Post readers that the Conservatives have no intention of overregulating what for most people is a casual hobby.

That’s why we have worked with industry to ensure frictionless checks are indeed frictionless, and we are clear that we will not roll them out until we are certain that they truly are. The overarching goal is to strike a balance, ensuring that gambling remains enjoyable while also preventing harm. This will mark a significant shift from current ad hoc and burdensome document checks. Ultimately, I want to assure Racing Post readers that my priority will always be to protect British racing and I will work with you to strengthen it in the years ahead.

Affordability checks have already caused severe damage to racing. Betting turnover and hence revenue to racing has plummeted since the introduction of checks, with an estimate of £1.75 billion in turnover lost in the financial year 2022-23 alone, imperiling the health of the sport and its competitiveness internationally. How can the Conservative Party reassure racing – a great British success story now facing major headwinds – that its future is safe in its hands?

The decline in betting is a significant concern, and we are actively working on addressing this challenge. I welcome the common-sense approach the Racing Post has championed throughout this process – one that doesn’t affect most people who enjoy gambling safely. That’s why financial risk checks will be frictionless and we won’t implement them until we are confident that they truly are. In the end, I will always approach these issues from a first-principles approach, ensuring that British racing continues to thrive and remains a beacon of success globally.

The same checks are also estimated to threaten the future of one in seven stable staff jobs. A key manifesto pledge of the Conservative Party is to support working people and secure a working economy. What's your message to stable staff and other racing professionals who are concerned about their jobs?

Stable staff are the backbone of Britain’s racing industry, and their jobs are integral to its success today and in the years to come. We will continue to work with a range of partners across the industry to understand the impact of financial risk checks and make sure they are truly frictionless. Wherever necessary, we will take bold action to protect the future of this iconic sport and the wonderful stable staff that are its guardians. More generally, we have a clear plan to help workers in the years to come. We will build on the £900 we put back in the pockets of workers this year and cut their taxes again, delivering a total tax cut of £1,350. Contrast this approach with Labour, who would raise taxes on workers by at least £2,094.

In the gambling white paper, the government pledged to review the horseracing levy to ensure racing did not suffer financially from the impact of affordability checks. In the event, the decision to call an election just as an agreement looked imminent resulted in the collapse of negotiations. If the Conservative Party forms a new government, what approach will it take to resolving this situation?

We remain committed to resolving issues around the Horserace Betting Levy. In the next Parliament, we would pick up from where we left off after an intense period of engagement, bringing together racing and betting representatives to do our best to forge an agreement. Our goal is to protect the financial sustainability of British racing, ensuring an appropriate level of funding for the sector. I know this can be achieved.

In last year's autumn statement, the Treasury proposed normalising the rates of online betting taxes, raising the prospect that general betting duty (which applies to racing bets) will be raised from 15 per cent to 21 per cent, the rate which applies to games of chance such as online casino. This would likely lead to higher margins on racing odds, worse value for bettors and less income for the sport. Does the Conservative Party intend to pursue this policy change, or can you assure racing that general betting duty will remain at 15 per cent?

I know that Racing Post readers have concerns about this, and I can categorically rule out any policy change: the general betting duty will remain at 15 per cent. The Conservative Party will always stand up for British racing, the tens of thousands of jobs it supports, and the billions of pounds it pumps into our local and national economy.

Stuart Andrew is the UK Minister for Sport, Gambling and Civil Society and Minister for Equalities

