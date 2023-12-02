Monbeg Genius 'really strong' say Paddy Power as he is slashed to 5-1 for Coral Gold Cup at Newbury

Jonjo O'Neill landed the Coral Gold Cup with the well-fancied Cloth Cap in 2020 and his leading contender Monbeg Genius is the clever choice according to punters on Saturday.

Paddy Power report him being extremely strong in the market with his odds slashed to 4-1 (from 11-2), while he is favourite with all firms for the prestigious handicap chase.

Monbeg Genius had been a leading ante-post fancy for the race with the form of his Ultima third at the Cheltenham Festival proving extremely strong. The winner, Corach Rambler, followed up in the Grand National while runner-up Fastorslow has gone on to beat Galopin Des Champs twice, including in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Saturday's favourite had pulled up on his comeback at Ascot last month but punters are willing to forgive him.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "We're seeing the favourite is really strong in one of the most competitive handicap chases of the season.

"He made a couple of mistakes on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot, but a much better run seems expected today. His third to Corarch Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival is blue chip form."

Elsewhere, Eldorado Allen is 16-1 (from 20s) for the Joe Tizzard stable which won this with Native River (2016) and Sizing Tennessee (2018) when the trainer's father Colin held the licence.

Market movers

11.55

Manimole 6-4 (from 15-8)

1.05

Captain Wallace 10-1 (from 20)

1.40

Irish Hill 9-2 (from 7-1)

2.50

Monbeg Genius 4-1 (from 11-2)

Posted at 10am

The latest ground and inspection updates

ITV confirm rescheduled Saturday schedule

Two races from Fairyhouse have been added to ITV Racing's line-up of scheduled races following the abandonment of Saturday's racing at Newcastle.

The 2m1f Listed handicap chase (2.00 ) and the 2m bumper (3.40) will supplement four races at Newbury, where the Coral Gold Cup is the main race of the day.

Recent Cheltenham winner Dancing On My Own tops the weights for Fairyhouse's terrestrial TV opener while Grey Diamond also makes his first start for Gordon Elliott. He was sold as part of the Dai Walters dispersal at Doncaster in April.

Jalon D'oudairies – a £420,000 top lot from the Cheltenham sales – makes his debut under rules for Elliott in the Fairyhouse finale.

ITV had intended to show coverage of Newcastle's star-studded card, poised to feature Constitution Hill and Shishkin, but the fixture was called off on Friday afternoon. Newbury's fixture passed an inspection this morning.

ITV revised schedule

1.40 Newbury: Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

2.00 Fairyhouse: EasyFix Equine Handicap Chase, 2m1f

2.15 Newbury: Bet In Race With Coral Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

2.50 Newbury: Coral Gold Cup, 3m2f

3.25 Newbury: Coral Get Closer To The Action Handicap Chase, 2m½f

3.40 Fairyhouse: Willie Elliott & Summerhill Meath SFC Champions, 2m

Posted at 9am

Non-runners

Newbury

12.30

1 Nassalam (going)

3 Karl Philippe (other)

5 Quel Destin (going)

8 Goose Man (stiff)

1.05

11 Mi Sueno (not eaten up)

12 Theformismighty (going)

2.15

6 Punta Del Este (going)

3.25

4 Real Stone (going)

Updated at 10am

