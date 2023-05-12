Two new appointments made to powerful BHA board

The BHA has appointed two new independent non-executive directors, one of whom has already taken her place on the board of the governing body.

Kyrsten Halley took up her role on May 1, filling the vacancy created when Joe Saumarez Smith was appointed as chairman of the BHA last year.

Tara Warren will begin her initial three-year spell on the board on December 1, replacing Laura Whyte who will have completed her maximum nine-year term.

The two new appointees will have a vital part to play in the running of British racing, with the BHA board having been given the role as the ultimate decision-making body after changes to the sport's governance model were approved last year.

Saumarez Smith said: "Alongside a passion for racing, both have strong commercial backgrounds, with extensive experience in digital marketing, customer engagement and transformational change, all of which will be essential as British racing continues to progress our long-term strategy."

Halley is the marketing director at food manufacturer Samworth Brothers and is described as specialising in "brand strategy, digital marketing and delivering transformational change".

A horseracing fan, she owns a retired racehorse called Eclair Mag and competes in dressage competitions, including events organised by Retraining of Racehorses.

Halley said: “I’m delighted to be joining the BHA board, especially at such a critical time for British racing, when there is such important work under way to shape racing's future.

"I look forward to contributing to this shared objective, particularly thinking about how we harness the power of technology to help make racing appeal to the next generation of customers."

Warren is an executive director and board member at West Ham United, leading the delivery of the club's strategic and commercial priorities in areas including its broadcast rights.

She is also the director responsible for the club's equality, diversity, and inclusion strategy.

Warren said: "I am excited about working with colleagues and stakeholders to support the development and delivery of racing's long-term plan, a key element of which will be revenue growth, including through developing the sport's fan base and appealing to new and more diverse audiences."

Saumarez Smith also paid tribute to Whyte's work at the BHA and added: "A passionate advocate for racing's people and the importance of our sport appealing to the next generation, Laura's input will continue to be crucial, not least in our collective efforts to future-proof our industry by delivering a sustainable plan for British racing."

The existing BHA board is comprised of the following directors:

Joe Saumarez Smith

Julie Harrington



David Armstrong



John Ferguson



David Jones

Charlie Parker

Raj Parker

Wilf Walsh

Laura Whyte

Read these next:





Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.