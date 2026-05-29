Two more fixtures transferred from Chelmsford as uncertainty over racecourse's future continues

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Two more fixtures at Chelmsford City have been transferred to other venues by the BHA as uncertainty over the future of the racecourse continues.

The meeting due to be held at Chelmsford on June 18 has been moved to Yarmouth and will take place with the same race programme.

Chelmsford's July 5 fixture, which had been due to include the Listed Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes, will now take place at Southwell.

However, the card will not feature the Listed event, which has been replaced by a Class 5 handicap, with the BHA set to confirm a new date and venue for the feature race next week.

The BHA said that its racing department "will continue to work with the National Trainers Federation, trainers, owners and other stakeholders to provide sufficient opportunities for horses within the race programme".

No racing has taken place at Chelmsford since March after the company running the venue, Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL), went into administration.

Two more fixtures have been moved from Chelmsford Credit: Getty Images

Management at Chelmsford had hoped that a separate entity, Golden Mile Racing Limited (GMRL), would be able to take over but on April 1 the BHA said it "did not consider it appropriate" to grant it a licence.

That means no further fixtures can take place at Chelmsford until the outcome of an appeal process.

A recent report from administrator Begbies Traynor said an estimated £22.2 million was owed to a variety of creditors by GLEL.

An estimated £19m of the total debt belongs to E-Money Capital Ltd, although that relates to a separate parcel of land to the racecourse.

Chelmsford had previously cancelled all customer bookings in April, May and June. A statement on the racecourse's website said: "We are exploring every option available to us and are working hard to resolve this situation as quickly as possible."

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Chelmsford uncertainty deepens as three more fixtures are moved to Southwell

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