'Truly, we have been blessed with a gift from the gods' - Pyledriver's co-owner pays tribute on the star's retirement

Pyledriver and PJ McDonald battle to victory in the Hardwicke
Pyledriver and PJ McDonald battle to victory in the Hardwicke

William Muir today announced the retirement of Pyledriver, after a recurrence of a suspensory ligament injury to his off-fore.

Of course it's sad he will not run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for which he was a lively outsider having spent most of his life winning at 33-1, but we must retain a sense of perspective and celebrate the enormous joy he has provided to his owners, and indeed to racing folk everywhere. It is not a serious injury, but he owes us nothing and we wouldn’t want to take any risks so hopefully he will now enjoy pursuing a successful career as a middle-distance stallion.

Pyledriver grew up in an age of social distancing. I remember vividly going with him to the 2020 Derby, held in late July and attended only by owners.

Roger DevlinRacehorse owner
Published on 5 September 2023Last updated 15:00, 5 September 2023
icon
