'Truly, we have been blessed with a gift from the gods' - Pyledriver's co-owner pays tribute on the star's retirement

William Muir today announced the retirement of Pyledriver, after a recurrence of a suspensory ligament injury to his off-fore.

Of course it's sad he will not run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for which he was a lively outsider having spent most of his life winning at 33-1, but we must retain a sense of perspective and celebrate the enormous joy he has provided to his owners, and indeed to racing folk everywhere. It is not a serious injury, but he owes us nothing and we wouldn’t want to take any risks so hopefully he will now enjoy pursuing a successful career as a middle-distance stallion.

Pyledriver grew up in an age of social distancing. I remember vividly going with him to the 2020 Derby, held in late July and attended only by owners.