Trueshan set to face five rivals in high-class Sagaro Stakes
Star stayer Trueshan will face five rivals as he puts his Gold Cup credentials on the line in Wednesday's Sagaro Stakes (3.15) at Ascot.
The dual Group 1 winner returned in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham last month, but suffered a shock defeat as the 4-9 favourite when beaten by Rajinsky.
He will bid to put that effort behind him in the 2m Group 3 at a track where he is unbeaten over course and distance, including three successive wins in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day.
The Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane, who beat Trueshan in last year's Doncaster Cup before the places were narrowly reversed in the Long Distance Cup, is set to renew his rivalry once again on his comeback, while Further Flight Stakes winner Rajinsky has also been declared.
Balding will also be represented by Nate The Great, while Queen's Cup winner Wise Eagle and El Habeeb complete the field of six.
Nine have been declared for the other Group 3 on the card, the Commonwealth Cup Trial (3.50), in which last year's Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell is in line to make his comeback.
An impressive length-and-a-half winner at Royal Ascot last year, the son of Tasleet has not been seen since finishing fourth in the Phoenix Stakes behind Little Big Bear in August but is set to make his return from 270 days off the track.
His rivals include Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint hero Mischief Magic for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, while fellow Group 2 winners Trillium and Marbaan, as well as Redcar Two Year Old Trophy winner Cold Case, are also among those declared.
Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail has not been declared for the Paradise Stakes (4.25), with a field of six set for the mile Listed contest including Champion Stakes third My Prospero.
Sagaro Stakes final field
Coltrane Oisin Murphy
Trueshan Hollie Doyle
Nate The Great William Buick
Rajinsky Harry Davies
Wise Eagle Danny Tudhope
El Habeeb Andrea Atzeni
Commonwealth Cup Trial final field
Mischief Magic William Buick
Trillium Pat Dobbs
Bradsell Hollie Doyle
Cold Case Clifford Lee
Desert Cop Oisin Murphy
Marbaan Jamie Spencer
Rousing Encore Danny Tudhope
The X O Rab Havlin
Magical Sunset Kevin Stott
