Trueshan set to face five rivals in high-class Sagaro Stakes

Star stayer Trueshan will face five rivals as he puts his Gold Cup credentials on the line in Wednesday's Sagaro Stakes () at Ascot.

The dual Group 1 winner returned in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham last month, but suffered a shock defeat as the 4-9 favourite when beaten by Rajinsky.

He will bid to put that effort behind him in the 2m Group 3 at a track where he is unbeaten over course and distance, including three successive wins in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day.

The Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane, who beat Trueshan in last year's Doncaster Cup before the places were narrowly reversed in the Long Distance Cup, is set to renew his rivalry once again on his comeback, while Further Flight Stakes winner Rajinsky has also been declared.

Balding will also be represented by Nate The Great, while Queen's Cup winner Wise Eagle and El Habeeb complete the field of six.

Nine have been declared for the other Group 3 on the card, the Commonwealth Cup Trial (), in which last year's Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell is in line to make his comeback.

An impressive length-and-a-half winner at Royal Ascot last year, the son of Tasleet has not been seen since finishing fourth in the Phoenix Stakes behind Little Big Bear in August but is set to make his return from 270 days off the track.

His rivals include Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint hero Mischief Magic for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, while fellow Group 2 winners Trillium and Marbaan, as well as Redcar Two Year Old Trophy winner Cold Case, are also among those declared.

Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail has not been declared for the Paradise Stakes (), with a field of six set for the mile Listed contest including Champion Stakes third My Prospero.

Sagaro Stakes final field

Coltrane Oisin Murphy

Trueshan Hollie Doyle

Nate The Great William Buick

Rajinsky Harry Davies

Wise Eagle Danny Tudhope

El Habeeb Andrea Atzeni

Commonwealth Cup Trial final field

Mischief Magic William Buick

Trillium Pat Dobbs

Bradsell Hollie Doyle

Cold Case Clifford Lee

Desert Cop Oisin Murphy

Marbaan Jamie Spencer

Rousing Encore Danny Tudhope

The X O Rab Havlin

Magical Sunset Kevin Stott

