- More
True Love's 1,000 Guineas triumph helps her lead the way in first Cartier Horse of the Year standings
Following a terrific start to her campaign that has included Classic success, True Love leads the early standings for the Cartier Horse of the Year award.
With points awarded from performances in Pattern races, the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly has collected 72 points after her victory in the 1,000 Guineas and subsequent runner-up effort behind stablemate Precise (32) in the Irish equivalent.
True Love is followed in the standings by last year’s Arc winner Daryz (64), who has begun his campaign with back-to-back Group 1 wins in France and also heads the standings for the older horse category. Trained by Francis Graffard and owned by the Aga Khan Studs, those connections won the Horse of the Year award with Calandagan last season.
Christmas Day completes the top three on 60 points following his Derby triumph on Saturday, while Oaks winner Thundering On (56) is tied for fourth with Coronation Cup scorer Bay City Roller and Irish 2,000 Guineas victor Gstaad.
As a result, the three-year-old filly standings are headed by True Love, while Thundering On sits second following her dominant Epsom success. French Classic winner Diamond Necklace (32) also features after landing the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.
Coolmore and O’Brien dominate the three-year-old colt division, with Christmas Day heading the standings after his victory at Epsom, followed by Gstaad.
Constitution River (32) is in fourth having earned points after leading home a Coolmore 1-2-3 in the Prix du Jockey Club, although the Ballydoyle trio are split by George Boughey’s unbeaten Bow Echo (48), who produced a scintillating display to beat Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas.
Night Raider (24) holds the early lead in the sprint category after victories in the Palace House Stakes and Temple Stakes for Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing.
In the staying division, Caballo De Mar (42) heads the standings following his success in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp, with Yorkshire Cup winner Rahiebb (16) also among the leading contenders.
Cartier Horse of the Year
72 True Love
64 Daryz
60 Christmas Day
56 Bay City Roller
56 Gstaad
56 Thundering On
48 Bow Echo
42 Caballo de Mar
40 Bright Picture
40 Opera Ballo
Cartier Older Horse
64 Daryz
56 Bay City Roller
40 Bright Picture
40 Opera Ballo
36 Quddwah
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
60 Christmas Day
56 Gstaad
48 Bow Echo
32 Constitution River
32 Rayif
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
72 True Love
56 Thundering On
32 Diamond Necklace
32 Evolutionist
32 Legacy Link
32 Precise
Cartier Sprinter
24 Night Raider
20 Lazzat
19 Comanche Brave
16 Elmonjed
16 Venetian Sun
Cartier Stayer
42 Caballo de Mar
17 Al Nayyir
16 Rahiebb
16 Santorini Star
12 Sons And Lovers
12 Fairy Glen
12 Sweet William
12 Lordano
Read these next:
'A freak of a horse' - Bay City Roller bound for the Arc after trouncing Calandagan in Coronation Cup
Trainers urge stewards to receive in-running betting data to reach non-runner decisions after Benvenuto Cellini drama
Who are the top five unbeaten juveniles on Racing Post Ratings - and what are their chances at Royal Ascot?
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- WATCH: Wesley Ward's 'best filly' earns Golden Pal comparison after very impressive pre-Royal Ascot workout
- Ascot ground good to soft in places but expected to quicken substantially before royal meeting
- Rider who defied doctors' expectations and was then at centre of bizarre Mars bar doping storm rides again aged 64
- Wathnan make another big purchase as exciting London Gold Cup winner snapped up for Royal Ascot
- Christmas Day rated one of the worst Derby winners in recent years
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
- World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets
- World Cup odds boost: Get 14-1 on England to win the World Cup with Grosvenor Sport
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- WATCH: Wesley Ward's 'best filly' earns Golden Pal comparison after very impressive pre-Royal Ascot workout
- Ascot ground good to soft in places but expected to quicken substantially before royal meeting
- Rider who defied doctors' expectations and was then at centre of bizarre Mars bar doping storm rides again aged 64
- Wathnan make another big purchase as exciting London Gold Cup winner snapped up for Royal Ascot
- Christmas Day rated one of the worst Derby winners in recent years
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
- World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets
- World Cup odds boost: Get 14-1 on England to win the World Cup with Grosvenor Sport
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral