True Love's 1,000 Guineas triumph helps her lead the way in first Cartier Horse of the Year standings

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Following a terrific start to her campaign that has included Classic success, True Love leads the early standings for the Cartier Horse of the Year award.

With points awarded from performances in Pattern races, the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly has collected 72 points after her victory in the 1,000 Guineas and subsequent runner-up effort behind stablemate Precise (32) in the Irish equivalent.

True Love is followed in the standings by last year’s Arc winner Daryz (64), who has begun his campaign with back-to-back Group 1 wins in France and also heads the standings for the older horse category. Trained by Francis Graffard and owned by the Aga Khan Studs, those connections won the Horse of the Year award with Calandagan last season.

Christmas Day completes the top three on 60 points following his Derby triumph on Saturday, while Oaks winner Thundering On (56) is tied for fourth with Coronation Cup scorer Bay City Roller and Irish 2,000 Guineas victor Gstaad .

Christmas Day: Derby winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

As a result, the three-year-old filly standings are headed by True Love, while Thundering On sits second following her dominant Epsom success. French Classic winner Diamond Necklace (32) also features after landing the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Coolmore and O’Brien dominate the three-year-old colt division, with Christmas Day heading the standings after his victory at Epsom, followed by Gstaad.

Constitution River (32) is in fourth having earned points after leading home a Coolmore 1-2-3 in the Prix du Jockey Club, although the Ballydoyle trio are split by George Boughey’s unbeaten Bow Echo (48), who produced a scintillating display to beat Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas.

Night Raider (24) holds the early lead in the sprint category after victories in the Palace House Stakes and Temple Stakes for Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing.

In the staying division, Caballo De Mar (42) heads the standings following his success in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp, with Yorkshire Cup winner Rahiebb (16) also among the leading contenders.

Cartier Horse of the Year

72 True Love

64 Daryz

60 Christmas Day

56 Bay City Roller

56 Gstaad

56 Thundering On

48 Bow Echo

42 Caballo de Mar

40 Bright Picture

40 Opera Ballo

Cartier Older Horse

64 Daryz

56 Bay City Roller

40 Bright Picture

40 Opera Ballo

36 Quddwah

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

60 Christmas Day

56 Gstaad

48 Bow Echo

32 Constitution River

32 Rayif

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

72 True Love

56 Thundering On

32 Diamond Necklace

32 Evolutionist

32 Legacy Link

32 Precise

Cartier Sprinter

24 Night Raider

20 Lazzat

19 Comanche Brave

16 Elmonjed

16 Venetian Sun

Cartier Stayer

42 Caballo de Mar

17 Al Nayyir

16 Rahiebb

16 Santorini Star

12 Sons And Lovers

12 Fairy Glen

12 Sweet William

12 Lordano

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