Troubled Chelmsford needed special dispensation for Thursday's fixture to take place, administrators and BHA reveal

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The financial travails of Chelmsford racecourse have taken another twist after the BHA and administrators revealed special dispensation was required in order for the track to stage its fixture on Thursday.

Great Leighs Estates Limited, which holds the licence to run racing at the Essex all-weather venue, has entered administration following the settlement of a separate court action that related to a Justin Timberlake concert held at the racecourse last summer that became infamous for severe traffic chaos.

Chelmsford has insisted next week's fixtures on Thursday and Friday will take place, with the BHA confirming it has allowed entries to be made.