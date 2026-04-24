'Transparency is vital to the racing industry's sustainability' - Australia shows the way in barrier trial debate

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As British racing debates the role and transparency of barrier trials, Australia offers an established model built on openness and accessibility.

In the state of Victoria, more than 400 official barrier trials and jump-outs (often referred to as unofficial trials) are staged each year at major training centres such as Flemington and Cranbourne.

Like the privately run stalls training organised in Britain by Craig Witheford – which would be closer to Australia's jump-outs – they are designed to educate horses, particularly those who are young or inexperienced, by exposing them to starting stalls and raceday conditions in a low-pressure environment.