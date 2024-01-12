Trainers just want a 'fair share' of racecourse income to go to prize-money - NTF chief responds to Martin Cruddace interview

Trainers have no wish to tell Arena Racing Company (Arc) how to run its business but do want to see a fair share of the money it generates go to prize-money.

That was the message from National Trainers Federation (NTF) chief executive Paul Johnson to his Arc counterpart Martin Cruddace following the latter's interview in the Racing Post this week in which Cruddace's forthright defence of Arc's business model caused anger among a number of owners and trainers.

There have been increasing calls from British racing's participants for greater transparency from racecourses about their finances, especially the subject of how much they make from media rights payments from bookmakers.