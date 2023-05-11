Trainer's High Court claim against veterinary practice over death of his horse fails despite judge's verdict of negligence

A £325,000 High Court claim against a veterinary practice over the death of a horse has failed despite a judge finding the attending vet had acted negligently and the practice had proceeded in a way that raised “serious regulatory concern”.

Peter Crate, the trainer and owner of Sand Diego, who was euthanised in February 2020 due to a serious bacterial infection, said the judge’s finding meant he had been “totally vindicated” in bringing the case against Shotter & Byers Veterinary Practice, and added that the behaviour of the defendants had “brought their wonderful profession into disrepute”.

Judge Clare Padley concluded that Dr Barbara Portal, who attended Sand Diego between February 21-25, 2020, had acted negligently in failing to take observations such as temperature, fixating on trauma as a cause of swelling, tightly bandaging the horse’s leg and delaying the administration of antibiotics.

As a result of the worsening of his condition, Sand Diego was transferred to Liphook Equine Hospital on February 26, 2020 and put down two days later when skin began to fall off his right-hind leg and the tissue underneath was found to be “pale pink, soft and malodorous” and had no blood supply.

The judge dismissed the credibility of Portal and Dr Michael Byers as witnesses in the case having found that clinical notes on Sand Diego had been deliberately altered prior to them being disclosed to Crate and his legal team. She also labelled the evidence provided by the defence’s expert veterinary witness, Dr David Rendle, as unreliable.

However, the judge determined Crate had not been able to establish that the actions of Portal had led to Sand Diego’s death. This was due to the bacteria that caused the infection being found to be multidrug resistant when cultured in a laboratory.

Crate had initially sought to claim £325,000 for Sand Diego based on what the Sandown maiden winner could have fetched if sold to Hong Kong. This was later revised to £200,000 during the hearing, while the judge said she would have valued Sand Diego at £50,000 in February 2020. No costs were awarded to the defendant despite the claim failing.

Peter Crate: trainer initially sought to claim £325,000 for Sand Diego based on what he could have fetched if sold to Hong Kong Credit: Mark Cranham

In a statement issued on Thursday, Crate said: “Our objective was driven firstly by the desire to expose our horse’s suffering from the negligent treatment he received in the hope that the vet could learn from her mistakes; and secondly to force the defendants to acknowledge that they had dishonestly and covertly altered the horse’s records. We trust the veterinary profession with the health and treatment of our animals – deceitfully altering clinical records is not acceptable and brings the whole profession into disrepute.

“At a time when animal welfare concerns are becoming ever more prominent, we are saddened that we have had to bring these proceedings but pleased that the truth came out. Our horse was not afforded the care he deserved from those we rely on and fund to do so.”

He added: “It is deeply disappointing that the conduct of the vets concerned has brought their wonderful profession into disrepute.”

