Trainer's counsel accuses vet of altering medical records as High Court case continues

Doctored veterinary records provided the only evidence for a vet to justify treating an infection by bandaging a horse who was later put down, a court was told on Wednesday.

Trainer Peter Crate, via his company J&J Franks Limited, is suing Shotter & Byers Equine Veterinary Practice for £350,000 claiming negligent treatment following the death of his horse Sand Diego on February 28, 2020.

On the third day of the hearing at the High Court in London, David Rendle, an expert witness, was cross-examined by Michael Mylonas, KC for the claimant, during which it was put to him that his support of attending vet Dr Barbara Portal bandaging Sand Diego to help aid the horse's recovery from the bacterial infection cellulitis was not backed up by any substantive evidence.

Instead, Mylonas said the only evidence was in the horse's veterinary records, which were altered on March 10, 2020 by Michael Byers, a partner in the veterinary practice, and showed the note “suspect lymphangitis” on February 22, 2020, the day after Portal first attended Sand Diego at Crate’s yard.

“There is not a shred of evidence anywhere that she thought it was cellulitis or that is why she bandaged the horse. There’s nothing – apart from the doctored clinical records,” Mylonas said, turning to look at Byers in the public gallery after delivering the statement. The defence maintains the records were altered to correct spelling and grammar.

The court also heard expert testimony from Mark Holmes, a professor in microbial genomic and veterinary science at Cambridge University. Holmes was accused of a “serious breach of duty to the court” by defence barrister Patrick Lawrence KC having initially submitted a report which maintained that the bacteria abstracted from Sand Diego when he was admitted to Liphook Equine Hospital that showed multidrug resistance was not the same as the bacteria which had infected the horse.

Sand Diego (red cap, centre): was put down in February 2020 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Holmes corrected his view after the error was pointed out to him before proceedings started, but Lawrence said: “You did a complete volte face. You would have been aware when you said there was an 80-90 per cent probability the swab at Liphook was not the same as the bacteria that caused the infection that you would be blowing up a central part of the defence case. What steps did you take to determine where the sample had been taken?”

In reply, an agitated Holmes said: “I read a very large bundle of documents and reached at some stage a conclusion that the swab was taken at the yard. If I had lots of time I would have been more forensic in my investigation. However, even though the isolate was resistant, I don’t believe that the fact it was resistant would have altered the outcome [if treated with antibiotics earlier] – is that clear!”

Holmes was also asked about the choice of antibiotic administered to Sand Diego on the evening of February 23 by Portal, two days after she had initially attended the horse, and offered a passionate response to the actions taken by the vet.

“The horse presented with absolutely eyewatering lameness [on February 22], lameness is not typical in this severity in the case of simple cellulitis or lymphangitis,” he said. “This leg is so sore this animal is staying absolutely still.

“By the time we are needing to make a decision on the antibiotic, we have swelling around the hock and blood results that show almost certainly this is a bacterial infection. From there we have two paths, either you are [a vet with experience of this condition] and you recognise it straight away and treat it, or you are like Dr Portal or me and you do not know what it is.

“So instead you go to first principles and this horse is in excruciating pain and I just don’t understand why you would wait to administer antibiotics and it would be absolutely right to consider protected antibiotics such as ceftiofur to treat the horse.”

The hearing continues.

