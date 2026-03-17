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Trainers' body calls for 'urgent action' as it unveils fixture list and race programme strategy
"Urgent action" is needed to protect British horseracing for future generations, the National Trainers Federation (NTF) has warned as it published its strategy for the future of the fixture list and race programme on Tuesday.
NTF chief executive Paul Johnson said the aim of the strategy was to deliver a "clearly defined and meritocratic race programme" which would be more efficient while improving the offering to racing fans.
Among its recommendations were a return to more traditional core seasons, with the Flat campaign running from the Lincoln in March to the November Handicap and the all-weather programme catering for horses rated 85 and below.
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