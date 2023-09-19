Trainer Tim McCarthy 'really upset' over accusations as hearing into horse's fitness to race before fatal injury continues

Mindurownbusiness had never shown any signs of lameness before his fatal fall at Lingfield, Tim McCarthy told a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, with the former trainer saying he was “really upset” by the accusations levelled against him.

McCarthy has been charged with one breach of rule D1, failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety and welfare of a horse in his care. However, a second charge under rule D32 – failing to obtain advice from a vet as to the appropriate level of training for a horse affected by an injury – was dismissed by the panel as it did not relate to the horse returning to racing.

Mindurownbusiness was put down after fracturing his shoulder at Lingfield on April 10, 2021 on what was his third run back after an absence of 1,778 days.

During the second day of evidence, McCarthy stated jockey Martin Dwyer, who had ridden the horse in his first two races back before Cieren Fallon took over, had been lying when he told the panel that he had not told the trainer Mindurownbusiness had taken just “a misstep” during a mile handicap at Lingfield in March 2021.

Dwyer said he felt there was something “seriously wrong” with Mindurownbusiness during the race and reported his concerns to BHA officials, resulting in the horse being inspected by vets. The rider denied the claim made by McCarthy’s defence that all he had mentioned was the horse taking a false step.

McCarthy said: “Martin said [the horse] took a misstep and he felt he had to look after the horse. Martin was concerned and that's why he looked after the horse, he didn't tell me the horse would break down.

“I feel let down from Martin about all of this. The horse was never lame and he's lying about the misstep. I consider that he is lying, I don't know why.

Cieren Fallon: took over in the saddle on Mindurownbusiness from Martin Dwyer Credit: John Grossick Racing

“You are either lame or you are not. I'm horrified by what Martin has said in the weighing room and striking fear into Cieren Fallon. Why haven't the BHA said, 'Tim McCarthy, we are coming down to see you immediately. We want to make you have a physical horse examination’. I would've thought if everyone is so concerned about a horse that's going to fall over and drop dead they would. I am the responsible person but the BHA are duty bound to say we want to have an inquiry.”

McCarthy also said claims made by Kate Bradley, who had worked with Mindurownbusiness when he was in training with Roger Varian, that he had told her the horse had not been in fast work to ensure he passed the raceday vet were wrong. “I think the woman is mad,” he said. “I can only imagine she didn't want the horse in training with anyone.”

Evidence was also provided by Alan Spence, the former owner of Mindurownbusiness, who gifted the horse to McCarthy in November 2020 after a period of over two years in recuperation and pre-training following a tendon injury.

“Tim is a lesser trainer for want of a better word; he's not a Roger Varian or a Mark Johnston, they have to get on in life,” Spence said. “If I didn't think there was a realistic prospect of him running I would've taken him out of work. In my view he was in good health and there was nothing wrong with him.”

Character witness statements for McCarthy were provided by Varian, Johnston, Nicky Henderson and Clive Cox, while Stephen Piper, who took over ownership of Mindurownbusiness from Spence, also attested to the horse’s wellbeing and readiness to race.

“What’s the point of racing a horse who is not fit to race? That’s why I’m baffled by all of this,” Piper said.

Final submissions are set to be made on Wednesday with the panel intending to deliver a verdict before the end of the day.

