Trainer tells of 'unimaginable suffering' as action against vet over death of horse concludes at High Court

Trainer Peter Crate said on Friday he brought his high court action against a veterinary practice due to the "unimaginable suffering" of his horse Sand Diego.

Crate, via his company J&J Franks Limited, is suing Shotter & Byers Equine Veterinary Practice for £350,000 claiming negligent treatment before the horse's death on February 28, 2020.

His legal team alleges Sand Diego died because vet Dr Barbara Portal failed to administer antibiotics on the morning of her second visit to treat the horse as she was convinced the swelling on his off-hind hock was caused by a blunt-force trauma, and that she was negligent in bandaging the affected leg for a 38-hour period.

The defence maintains the horse was "doomed" as the bacteria he was infected with was multidrug resistant and that bandaging was an acceptable treatment.

Issuing his closing statement at the end of a five-day hearing, Patrick Lawrence KC, representing the defence, said: "The sad reality is this horse was unlucky and became infected by what was undoubtedly a very nasty bug, which turned out to be one against which standard antibiotics were ineffective."

That was refuted by Michael Mylonas KC, representing the claimant, who said during his closing remarks: "This was not a severe presentation of the infection but Dr Portal treating it late and the horse dying as a result."

The claimant argues the vet was negligent for not administering antibiotics sooner and said there was no evidence the vet thought the horse was suffering from cellulitis, which he ultimately died from, so there was no justification for her bandaging the swollen leg.

Sand Diego (red and grey centre): High Court heard the horse was valued in the region of £300,000 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The valuation of Sand Diego remained a point of contention on the final day of the hearing. On Thursday, the court heard the horse was "tailor made" to race in Hong Kong and had Crate been open to the idea of selling him, he could have been expected to fetch £300,000 or more had he not succumbed to an infection.

Mylonas said the horse's potential value should be taken into consideration and used the example of a classic Aston Martin. He said the car would be worth more if it had the context of having been owned by a celebrity, in the same way Sand Diego is worth more than his bare form suggests due to his appeal in Hong Kong.

"One has to look at the details, which makes Sand Diego more expensive to replace than simply buying another highly rated three-year-old off the track," he said.

In a statement to the Racing Post following the hearing Crate said Sand Diego died a "very painful, untimely death". The trainer said he had been "moved by the support and encouragement" he had received and said he brought the case due to Sand Diego's "unimaginable suffering". He also said if the judge acknowledges a breach of duty he would donate any financial award, after his legal costs, to racing and horse welfare charities.

Written judgements have been deferred and a date for oral submissions has not yet been confirmed.

