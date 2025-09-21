Trainer says stewards were 'happy' with explanation after his horse was declared a non-runner because of bad draw

Trainer Craig Benton said on Sunday that "honesty is the best policy" after his decision to declare Twitch a non-runner at Wolverhampton on Saturday because of a 'bad draw'.

Twitch, a two-time winner for Benton, was drawn wide in stall 12 for a 7f handicap at the all-weather venue on Saturday, but was taken out of the race on a self-certificate with the reason given as 'bad draw'. A self-cert allows trainers to take horses out of engagements without the need for a vet’s certificate or the threat of disciplinary action.

Trainers are required to provide further explanation if a horse is declared a non-runner for the reasons ‘other’, ‘travel’ or ‘self-cert (other)’. According to section 44 of the race entry code in the BHA rules of racing, the only reason that a trainer cannot give when issuing a self-certificate is “if not running is related to the race’s prize-money”. Horses cannot run for seven days after being declared a non-runner on a self-cert.

Having taken the decision not to run, Epsom-based Benton, 66, said he had received a call from the stewards as a follow-up. He said: “I was absolutely honest in my reason. I could have said he was off his feed, but I was absolutely honest.

“I’ve been in racing all my life – I’ve trained in three countries, worked as a steward and a starter, I’ve done it all – and I know that honesty is always the best policy.”

Asked if the stewards were happy with the explanation provided, Benton said: “Yes.”

Expanding on the decision not to run Twitch, Benton outlined how the race was unlikely to play to the strengths of the eight-year-old, given his running style.

He said: “Twitch won two races in the last season at Chelmsford but this year he doesn’t have the same speed he had last year. He’s been training like a bomb and I’m very pleased with him, but if he doesn’t come out of the gates with any speed he’ll be out wide going into the bend from that draw and that’s him done.

“It’s a big trip there – three to four hours from where we are – and I’m going to retire him at the end of the season, so I want to give him a chance to get his head in front before the end of the year. I spoke with Georgia Dobie, who’s ridden him a lot, and we thought it was the best option for him.”

