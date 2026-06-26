Trainer quits after 'a lot of soul-searching' citing 'unsustainable current climate'

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Northumberland trainer Paul Robson has announced he will be relinquishing his licence at the end of the month, citing that "things have just become unsustainable in the current climate".

A former jockey, Robson rode 89 winners but was forced to retire from the saddle due to an injury sustained from a fall in 2005 at the age of 22. He then took a break from racing to join his family's joinery and carpentry business, before working as a funeral director.

He returned to the sport in a training capacity in 2019, and saddled his first winner – Flamboyant Joyaux – at Kelso in 2021. He has gone on to register a total of 25 winners, while he also moved to Alnwick from Hawick in 2024 to take over Rose Dobbin’s yard when she retired.

However, Robson has now made the difficult decision to hand in his training licence at the end of June, and said that it will be a "sad day walking out of this yard".

In a statement on his website, he said: "It is with real sadness I’m writing this, as unfortunately, at the end of this month I will be handing in my training licence and leaving Hazelrigg.

"When we decided to move here from Spittal-on-Rule two years ago, it was the start of what I hoped would be an exciting new chapter for our operation. Sadly, due to a number of factors, things just haven’t panned out the way I saw them going, and over the last couple of months I’ve had to do a lot of soul-searching.

"The result of that is deciding to walk away, since things have just become unsustainable the way they are right now in the current climate."

Paul Robson: move to Hazelrigg "too good to turn down"

The former undertaker, who still owns a funeral director's in Hawick, made the switch to Hazelrigg, a decision he said "was too good to turn down".

He said: "It has been a real privilege to train at such a facility, and while things haven’t worked out for us there, the opportunity to take up the tenancy was too good to turn down. Although I’ll be moving on, I think I would have regretted it more if I hadn’t given it a go.

"It’s going to be a real sad day walking out of this yard knowing the potential it has, but I’ve had to make this decision after a lot of thinking. I hope that Hazelrigg is a success because it’s such a fantastic facility."

He added: "Since starting out in 2019, we have had some wonderful owners who have backed us – hopefully we’ve given them some good days along the way.

"Pat and Colin Thomas, Rhona Brewis, The Potassium Partnership, Carole and Sue, Caroline and Mark Hunter, Richard and Caroline Roberts, Helen Rae, Isabel and Richard Tebay have all stuck with me until the very end, and for that I’m eternally grateful. Thanks, too, to all those who had a horse with us over the years and everyone who supported our racing club."

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