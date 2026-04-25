Trainer hopes to remain in place as yard near Newmarket is put on the market for £5.4m

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Group 1-winning trainer Robert Cowell is hoping to be able to continue to train from his base near Newmarket after it was put up for sale at a guide price of £5.4 million.

Bottisham Heath Stud in Six Mile Bottom, five miles from Newmarket, is being sold as part of a family inheritance settlement following the death of Cowell’s father, Bob, in 2024.

Cowell said: “My father died nearly two years ago and this is what my two sisters and I have decided is best in terms of inheriting the estate. When he died, it was a case of figuring out how we could keep it or whether a sale was the best option for everyone involved, and we have been well advised throughout.