Trainer David Flood fined for 'disparaging' social media video about female stable staff

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Trainer David Flood has been fined £1,300 for posting a Snapchat video featuring “disparaging” comments about two female former members of stable staff.

Late last summer, Flood uploaded a post titled ‘recruitment video’ to the social media site in which he voices his disapproval of the behaviour and capabilities of two ex-members of staff to his approximately 500 followers.

Among the comments made by Flood in the video are that he had “two different birds that were a nightmare”, that one of the staff members “wanted more days off than Santa Claus” and that one of the riders “wouldn’t hold a throbbing penis on that gallop”.

Flood was found in breach of rule (J)19A, that a licensed person must comply with racing’s code of conduct, and was fined £1,300 in a fast-track agreement published on Monday.

David Flood: fined £1,300 for comments made in a Snapchat video Credit: Jon Winter

The trainer’s breach of the rule was deemed “low culpability” and adjudicating judicial panel member Tim Grey said: “I agree that the culpability in this case is properly to be regarded as low when considering the identified mitigating and aggravating factors in the case.

“A slightly elevated level of fine from the entry point is appropriate to reflect the extensive nature of the pejorative language used.”

Flood returned to training in 2025 after a three-year hiatus, with the five winners he has saddled this year his best return since 2011.

Before he halted his training career in 2022, Flood had saddled the likes of Group 3 Gallinule Stakes winner Im Spartacus and Johnny Ebeneezer, a multiple winner who landed the 2004 Coral Sprint Trophy at York.

The BHA has been approached for comment. Flood declined to comment when contacted by the Racing Post on Monday.

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