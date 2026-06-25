Tracks braced for more extreme heat as red warning extended to Friday for London and parts of south-east

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The Met Office has extended the red extreme weather warning into Friday for London and parts of south-eastern England, while an amber warning is in place for other regions.

The red heat warning will be in effect until 9pm on Friday, while a separate amber warning for extreme heat remains in place for south-east England, eastern England and parts of the Midlands.

Doncaster and Yarmouth's Friday cards have been moved to morning starts, with both tracks in the amber warning area and temperatures potentially peaking at 36C and 35C.

There are an additional five British and Irish meetings on Friday, with Cartmel taking place in the afternoon before the action from the Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Bangor.

An amber warning will be in place on Saturday until 9pm, covering London, the south-east and east of England, and Windsor's fixture has been moved to the evening, starting at 5.15pm.

Seven meetings are due to take place in Britain and Ireland on Saturday but the only other one affected by the amber zone is Lingfield, which was already scheduled for the evening.

On the decision to move Windsor to an evening slot, the BHA said: "This decision has been informed by a new amber weather warning issued by the Met Office for parts of Britain on Saturday, which includes Windsor. We have therefore acted accordingly in line with the BHA hot weather policy and in the interests of horse and human safety and wellbeing."

The UK's June temperature record was broken on Thursday after 36.1C was recorded in Hampshire and it could go higher still before the extreme weather warning ends, while hundreds of schools in England and Wales have been closed, alongside significant disruption to travel.

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Doncaster and Yarmouth's Friday meetings the latest to move to morning starts as Britain continues to battle the extreme heat

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