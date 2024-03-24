Topham Chase one of three possible end-of-season targets for Ga Law after disappointing Cheltenham run

Jamie Snowden has identified the Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree as one of three possible end-of-season targets for Ga Law and hopes the eight-year-old can bounce back from a disappointing Cheltenham Festival run.

A Grade 3 winner at Cheltenham in January, Ga Law was supplemented at a cost of £18,000 for the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase.

However, the 2022 Paddy Power Gold Cup winner struggled with the testing conditions when pulling up and Snowden believes he will be seen in a better light on drier ground.

He said: "Ga Law didn’t appreciate the softer ground. He’s better on nicer ground and we saw at Cheltenham that he got bogged down on deep ground.

"It’s a shame the rain came after we supplemented him. The options are the Topham, Cheltenham’s April meeting or perhaps the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase at Sandown, so we’ll consider things before we make a decision. It’ll be ground-related."

Meanwhile, 2023 festival winner You Wear It Well managed only seventh in the Mares' Hurdle and Snowden admitted to having some regrets over not running her in the Champion Hurdle.

He said: "She won first time out this season, beating Luccia, who went to finish third in the Champion Hurdle, so perhaps we should have been in that race rather than the mares' race.

"She didn’t see out the trip over two-miles-four. She’ll come back and go novice chasing next season over two miles.

"It’s been a disjointed season because races have either been postponed, cancelled or rearranged. It’s been frustrating but she’s been placed in Grade 1s and Grade 2s, so we can’t complain too much."

Colonel Harry: could target a race the yard won last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Colonel Harry finished seventh behind Grey Dawning in the Turners Novices’ Chase and Snowden has already identified one potential target for the Grade 2 winner next season.

He said: "Colonel Harry ran up to form and looks like he wants to go up in trip. We might work our way back from the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, the race connections won with Datsalrightgino last year."

The trainer’s closest chance of a winner at the festival came when 28-1 shot Git Maker finished second to Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase.

Snowden added: "Git Maker ran a belter to finish second in the Kim Muir. He just bumped into a Grade 1 performer running in a 0-145, but that’s the nature of handicapping on occasions. He pulled 18 lengths clear of the rest."

His only other festival runner, Hardy Du Seuil , pulled up in the Grand Annual, and he added: "Hardy Du Seuil didn’t take to the occasion and was a bit starstruck."

