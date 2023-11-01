Top strike-rates and course specialists: a key stat for each of the six races at Fakenham on Wednesday

Fakenham stages the sole jumps meeting on Wednesday, with the Norfolk track avoiding the wet weather that has forced cancellations across Britain and Ireland in the past ten days. Here we pick out a key statistic for each of the six races on the card . . .

2m maiden hurdle (1.40 Fakenham)

Nico de Boinville has a 38 per cent strike-rate at this track, with 17 winners from 45 rides, and a £1 level-stake profit of +£94.23.

He makes the long journey for one ride aboard the Nicky Henderson-trained Call The Dance in the opener. The five-year-old mare won a bumper on her second start at Southwell in April and makes her hurdling debut.

Call The Dance 13:40 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2m fillies’ juvenile hurdle (2.15 Fakenham)

Emma Lavelle has enjoyed six winners from her last 18 runners, operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate, and has saddled three winners, a second and four thirds from 14 runners at Fakenham.

Her sole runner is Grain Of Hope, who has the benefit of three starts over hurdles and built on two seconds at Fontwell when successful at Ludlow last time.

Grain Of Hope 14:15 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

3m novice handicap chase (2.45 Fakenham)

Fakenham’s sharp nature suits a certain type of horse and Brandisova has enjoyed her visits, winning on both course starts last season, while Bryony Frost and Lucy Wadham have a 41 per cent strike-rate when combining at Fakenham in the past five seasons.

Bradisova won a mares’ handicap hurdle in February before landing a novice handicap chase the following month and should have more to offer over fences. She is the sole course-and-distance winner in the field.

Brandisova 14:45 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

2m4f mares’ handicap hurdle (3.15 Fakenham)

Sawpit Sienna is 2-2 over this course and distance, including when landing this race off a 6lb lower mark last year.

The Sam Drinkwater-trained mare finished seventh in a handicap hurdle at Worcester on her return before winning this in 2022 and contested the same race at the West Midlands track last month when finishing eighth.

Sawpit Sienna 15:15 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

2m½f novice handicap chase (3.45 Fakenham)

Tom Cannon has a 41 per cent strike-rate (11-27) at the Norfolk track in the last five seasons and an overall 23 per cent course strike-rate (14-61).

He heads to Fakenham for one ride aboard this Alan King-trained five-year-old, who has some fair novice hurdle form and could prove better than 0-120 company on his debut over fences.

Gitche Gumee 15:45 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

2m handicap hurdle (4.15 Fakenham)

Charlie Hammond and Richard Newland have a 24 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at Fakenham and are represented in the finale with course-and-distance winner Jubilee Gold.

Jubilee Gold won a maiden hurdle at this track in May last year and bids to defy a 528-day layoff on his first start in a handicap.

Jubilee Gold 16:15 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Hammond Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

