Top strike-rates and course specialists: a key stat for each of the six races at Fakenham on Wednesday

Fakenham: called off Sunday's meeting on Friday
Fakenham: hosts a six-race jumps card on WednesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Fakenham stages the sole jumps meeting on Wednesday, with the Norfolk track avoiding the wet weather that has forced cancellations across Britain and Ireland in the past ten days. Here we pick out a key statistic for each of the six races on the card . . .

Call The Dance

2m maiden hurdle (1.40 Fakenham)

Nico de Boinville has a 38 per cent strike-rate at this track, with 17 winners from 45 rides, and a £1 level-stake profit of +£94.23.

He makes the long journey for one ride aboard the Nicky Henderson-trained Call The Dance in the opener. The five-year-old mare won a bumper on her second start at Southwell in April and makes her hurdling debut.

Silk
Call The Dance13:40 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Grain Of Hope

2m fillies’ juvenile hurdle (2.15 Fakenham)

Emma Lavelle has enjoyed six winners from her last 18 runners, operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate, and has saddled three winners, a second and four thirds from 14 runners at Fakenham.

Her sole runner is Grain Of Hope, who has the benefit of three starts over hurdles and built on two seconds at Fontwell when successful at Ludlow last time.

Silk
Grain Of Hope14:15 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Brandisova

3m novice handicap chase (2.45 Fakenham)

Fakenham’s sharp nature suits a certain type of horse and Brandisova has enjoyed her visits, winning on both course starts last season, while Bryony Frost and Lucy Wadham have a 41 per cent strike-rate when combining at Fakenham in the past five seasons.

Bradisova won a mares’ handicap hurdle in February before landing a novice handicap chase the following month and should have more to offer over fences. She is the sole course-and-distance winner in the field.

Silk
Brandisova14:45 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Sawpit Sienna

2m4f mares’ handicap hurdle (3.15 Fakenham)

Sawpit Sienna is 2-2 over this course and distance, including when landing this race off a 6lb lower mark last year.

The Sam Drinkwater-trained mare finished seventh in a handicap hurdle at Worcester on her return before winning this in 2022 and contested the same race at the West Midlands track last month when finishing eighth.

Silk
Sawpit Sienna15:15 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

Gitche Gumee

2m½f novice handicap chase (3.45 Fakenham)

Tom Cannon has a 41 per cent strike-rate (11-27) at the Norfolk track in the last five seasons and an overall 23 per cent course strike-rate (14-61).

He heads to Fakenham for one ride aboard this Alan King-trained five-year-old, who has some fair novice hurdle form and could prove better than 0-120 company on his debut over fences.

Silk
Gitche Gumee15:45 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Jubilee Gold

2m handicap hurdle (4.15 Fakenham)

Charlie Hammond and Richard Newland have a 24 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at Fakenham and are represented in the finale with course-and-distance winner Jubilee Gold.

Jubilee Gold won a maiden hurdle at this track in May last year and bids to defy a 528-day layoff on his first start in a handicap.

Silk
Jubilee Gold16:15 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Hammond Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 1 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 07:00, 1 November 2023

